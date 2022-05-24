Jackson Drobac drives in winning run against Lake Mills; Deerfield baseball sweeps Palmyra-Eagle, loses to Columbus and Waukesha South

Jackson Drobac drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the sixth inning, sending host Deerfield past Lake Mills 5-4 in a non-conference baseball game on Monday, May 23.
Adam Suess reached on an error in the outfield with two away in the sixth, scoring on Drobac’s base knock to center.
Suess worked around a 1-out walk in the seventh to earn the decision. He pitched two no-hit innings in relief of Austin Anderson, who started and fanned eight in five frames, giving up four earned on seven hits.
Lake Mills (14-9) scored four times with two away in the second. Payton Klettke singled in a run, Brady Strauss scored on a balk, Andy Carpenter delivered a run-scoring triple before Cooper Murphy’s RBI single capped the rally.
Eric Staszak got Deerfield (17-5) on the board with an RBI double in the third. Cal Fisher made it 4-2 in the fourth with an RBI double. Suess followed with a run-scoring triple and scored later in the frame to make it 4-all.
Deerfield will face the winner of Cambridge/Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. in the WIAA regional playoff. The Demons also clinched the Trailways-South Conference title.
Nate Gilbert of the Lake Mills Leader contributed to this story.
DEERFIELD 5, LAKE MILLS 4
Lake Mills 040 000 0 — 4 7 1
Deerfield 001 301 x — 5 6 0
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter (3B); D: Anderson (2B), Fisher (2B), Staszak (2B), Suess (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke 4-5-4-4-4-1, Carpenter L; 2-1-1-0-2-2; D: Anderson 5-7-4-4-8-4, Suess W; 2-0-0-0-2-1.
Waukesha South 3, Deerfield 1
Sophomore Austin Anderson drove in the lone Deerfield run in a 3-1 loss to Waukesha South on Friday, May 20.
After Waukesha South scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and a run in the third, the Demons loaded the bases in the sixth. Freshman Stephen Bagley scored after Anderson walked on four-straight balls with two outs. A flyout ended the Demons’ chance for a potential rally.
Junior Tommy Lees pitched a complete game, striking out two batters.
Waukesha South 3, Deerfield 1
Deerfield 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 1
Waukesha 0 2 1 0 0 0 X — 3 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (L; 6-7-3-3-2-0); WS: Smith (W; 5-3-0-0-4-6), Jimenez (SV; 2-0-1-0-4-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 1x3, Drobac 1x4, Hahn 1x3; WS: Salkevanl 2x3, Crawford 1x3, Lange 1x3.
Deerfield 6, Palmyra-Eagle 1
With the score tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Deerfield Demons rallied with five runs to win 6-1 over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, May 19.
Deerfield took a 1-0 lead after junior Cal Fisher hit a double in the bottom of the third inning, scoring junior Tommy Lees. Palmyra-Eagle tied the game in the fourth after junior Duncan Ireland reached on an error, which scored sophomore Travis Tiller.
In the sixth, junior Eric Staszak hit an RBI single to score Fisher. Sophomore Bryce Eickhoff hit a two-run double, scoring sophomore Jackson Drobac and Staszak. Sophomore Adam Suess scored on an error and Fisher hit an RBI single, scoring freshman Stephen Bagley and giving the Demons the 6-1 lead.
Fisher pitched a complete game for the Demons, striking out 12 batters.
Deerfield 6, Palmyra-Eagle 1
PE 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 5
D 0 0 1 0 0 5 X — 6 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 7-5-1-0-12-2); PE: Patrick (L; 5.2-7-6-0-5-2), Dooley (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x3 (2B), Staszak 2x3 (2B), Eickhoff 2x3 (2B); PE: Taylor 1x3, Tiller 1x3, Patrick 1x3.
Deerfield 14, Palmyra-Eagle 4
Junior Cal Fisher hit a homer, and junior Tommy Lees recorded three RBIs, in a Deerfield 14-4 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday, May 17.
In the top of the first inning, Fisher hit a two-run home run, while sophomore Jackson Drobac and junior Eric Stazsak hit singles to put Deerfield up 4-0.
After Deerfield scored four more runs in the third, junior Tommy Lees hit a three-run triple in the seventh, blowing the game open. Sophomore Austin Anderson went four-for-five with three doubles, scoring three runs and knocking in a run.
On the mound, sophomore Adam Suess pitched more than five innings, recording 10 strike-outs.
Deerfield 14, Palmyra-Eagle 4
D 4 0 4 1 0 0 5 — 14 16 1
PE 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 4 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 5.1-3-2-1-10-5), Lees (1.2-1-2-2-4-1); PE: Taylor (L; 6.2-13-10-8-6-1), Scheel (0.1-3-4-0-1-2).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x5 (HR, 2B), Anderson 4x5 (3 2B), Lees 3B, Bagley 1x3; PE: Patrick HR, Dooley 1x2, Scheel 1x3.
Columbus 6, Deerfield 5
Deerfield lost 6-5 to Columbus on a walk-off single which scored two runs on Monday, May 16.
In the top of the first inning, junior Cal Fisher hit a double, which scored junior Tommy Lees. Three RBI singles by Columbus in the fourth gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.
With two outs in the sixth, sophomore Kris Hahn hit a two-run single, scoring Fisher and sophomore Jackson Drobac. Columbus hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the frame, putting the Cardinals up 4-3.
Fisher gave the Demons a 5-4 lead in the seventh, hitting a single that scored Lees and freshman Stephen Bagley.
In the bottom of the seventh, a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with nobody out. With two strikes, Columbus hit a single which scored the tying and winning run as the Demons fell 6-5.
Columbus 6, Deerfield 5
Deerfield 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 5 7 1
Columbus 0 0 0 3 0 1 2 — 6 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Anderson (4-4-3-2-6-5), Hahn (L; 2-4-3-3-2-1); C: Uttech (6.1-6-5-3-7-2), Sullivan (W; 0.2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 4x4 (2B), Hahn 1x4, Anderson 1x4, Lees 1x3; C: Schroeder 2x3, Allain 1x1, Link 1x3.