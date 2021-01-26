By Jeff Seisser
The Deerfield girls basketball team split a pair of games last week.
Palmyra-Eagle 48
Deerfield 44
Deerfield’s second-half comeback came up short as Palmyra-Eagle held on to the Trailways South Conference win Jan. 21.
The Demons trailed by nine points at the half but rallied in the second half, out-scoring the host Panthers 33-30 only to come up four points shy of the victory.
Moli Haak led a trio of double-digit performances by the Demons with 13 markers. Steffi Siewert tossed in 12, while Grace Brattlie added 11.
Palmyra-Eagle was led by Ally Fredrick’s 14 points. Molly Nettesheim added 10 points in the victory.
The win avenged P-E’s two losses to Deerfield last season as the Demons won the Trailways South with a perfect 12-0 record.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 48, DEERFIELD 44
Deerfield 11 33 — 44
Palmyra-Eagle 18 30 — 48
DEERFIELD (fg ftm-fta pts) — Eickhoff 0 1-2 1, Berge 1 0-0 3, Ezzell 1 0-0 2, Siewart 4 2-5 12, Brattlie 4 0-0 11, Haak 5 3-5 13. Totals —
PALMYRA-EAGLE — Fredrick 5 4-5 14, Czeshinski 0 3-5 3, Koutsky 4 0-0 9, Kysely 1 0-0 2, Coswert 2 0-0 6, Ma. Nettesheim 1 1-4 4, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-1 10. Totals —
3-pointers — D 6, PE 5 (Koutsky, Cowsert 2, Ma. Nettesheim, Mo. Nettesheim). Total fouls — D 17, PE 15.
Deerfield 40
Fall River 39
The Demons picked up their second win of the season holding off host Fall River Monday.
Deerfield (2-4) trailed 22-18 at the half, but a 22-17 second half propelled them to the one-point victory.
Moli Haak led the Demons with 14 points, 10 coming at the free throw line. Siewert added nine and Brattlie scored eight.
DEERFIELD 40, FALL RIVER 39
Deerfield 18 22 — 40
Fall River 22 17 — 39
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 3 3-9 9, Brattlie 3 0-0 8, Haak 2 10-14 14. Totals — 12 13-23 40.
Fall River — Not available.
3-point goals — D 2 (Brattlie 2).
