A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 10, for child pornography possession after Dane County Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant at a house near Deerfield Middle-High School.
According to Sheriff's Office release, detectives searched a residence on Brictson Street in the Village of Deerfield. Brian E. Becker, age 30, was subsequently arrested and is being held in the Dane County Jail.
Brictson Street is the eastern property line of Deerfield-Middle High School and is just a few blocks from Deerfield Elementary School.
The investigation was initiated based on a cyber-tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release said.
