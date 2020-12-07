CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Dec. 11Saucy BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Calico Baked Beans

Dinner Roll/Butter

Cinnamon Apple Slices

Chocolate Cream Pie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 15Enchilada Casserole

NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice

Fiesta corn

Pinto Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Frosted Churro Cake

MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, Dec. 18Ham

Cheesy Potatoes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Dinner Roll/Butter

Chunky Apple Sauce

Cherry No-Bake Cheesecake

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 22 Pork Roast in Gra

vy Cranberry Stuffing Broccoli

Carrot Raisin Slaw

Apple Juice

Rainbow Sherbet

MO – 3 Veggie Meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Dec. 25No Meal — Christmas Day

DEERFIELD

DCCThe Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

