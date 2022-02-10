hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Belleville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge boys basketball team could not stop Belleville in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away with a 78-63 victory on Thursday, Feb. 10.Senior guard Trey Colts led Cambridge with 16 points. Senior forward Max Heth added 14 points and freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points.Carson Syse of Belleville (15-5, 5-1) had a game-high 23 points with 13 points being scored in the second half. Trevor Syse scored 16 second-half points for Belleville, finishing with 18 points.The Blue Jays (8-12, 1-6) are in fifth place in the Capitol-South standings.Belleville 78, Cambridge 63Belleville 31 47 — 78Cambridge 32 31 — 63Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — C. Syse 8 4-4 23, T. Syse 5 8-9 18, Nolden 4 6-7 15, Connor 6 0-0 12, Boyum 3 0-0 7, Ace 1 0-1 2, Erickson 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 19-23 78.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 6-6 16, Heth 4 4-4 14, M. Buckman 3 4-4 11, N. Buckman 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 1-1 7, Horton 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 17-19 63.Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Colts 2, Heth 2, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Belleville 5 (C. Syse 3, Boyum, Nolden).Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Belleville 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you