Aug. 13-Aug. 27 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.
The next luncheon is on Aug. 28 in the Cambridge High School cafeteria, 403 Blue Jay Way, with entertainment by Craig Wilson Kites and a menu to be determined. The cost is $5.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Aug. 13
BBQ Pulled Pork
on a WW Bun
Oven roasted potatoes
Carrots
Diced Melon Mix
Strawberry Pie
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Jello
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Brat
Coney Bun
Mustard
Stewed tomatoes
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Lemon Bar
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, Aug. 20
Honey Bkd. Chicken
Broccoli
Yams
Macaroni Salad
Pears
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Chicken Caesar Salad:
Lettuce
Grilled Chicken
Shaved Parmesan
Homemade Croutons
Caesar dressing
Copper Penny salad
Apple sauce
Rice Pudding
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, Aug. 27
Italian Sausage with pepper and onion
Coney Bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Cuties or Mandarin Orange
Cherry Italian Ice
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF Ice Cream
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.