Cambridge

Hello, Cambridge School District

I am pleased to announce that I have fully transitioned into my role as superintendent. I have also moved to town and you might see me out and about with my English Setter pupcake, Daisy!

Superintendent Margaret Banker and Bruiser

I will spend the lions share of the summer gaining knowledge about district office functions, planning for the start of the school year and getting the lay of the land. I have a 100-day entry plan to assist in my transition.

My entry work is designed to accelerate my leadership effectiveness by:

● Building trust with all stakeholders

● Understand strengths and areas of growth in the School District of Cambridge to amplify and accelerate the achievement of priorities identified by the Board of Education.

● Build on existing momentum and honor the people and work already underway

● Develop and maintain an effective relationship with the school board

I will accomplish these goals using the “Listen, Learn, and Lead” approach.

Listen: I will listen to all stakeholders to develop a more thorough understanding of our district, especially in regards to the goals outlined above.

Learn: I will learn about the stakeholder’s aspirations for our students and the educational future we want to build together. I will engage in authentic dialogue that promotes an honest, open, and respectful conversation about the direction in which our school district is moving forward. I will synthesize the multiple perspectives I hear about the strengths, challenges, and opportunities we face.

Lead: Following the first two steps of this approach, the learning gleaned from this process will be used to influence an action plan.

My leadership values are:

  • Student-centered, growth mindset in all actions and decision-making
  • Interrupt disparities in access to a high quality public education and the subsequent outcomes
  • Build trust and support by establishing positive relationships and open communication with all stakeholders
  • Establish high expectations for all students, teachers, and staff
  • Lead with ethics, character and moral integrity
  • Support administration and teachers to ensure their success
  • Be accountable to stakeholders with frequent, transparent communication
  • Strive for continuous improvement
  • Have fun with the work!

I would love to meet with students, families or community members individually or in a small group setting to gain your insights and thoughts about CSD! Please feel free to reach out to me or Mary Kay Raether to schedule a time to get together. There will be more formal meet and greet sessions announced in August.

I am truly humbled at the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of such a thriving school district and community. I can’t wait to meet you all!

Go Blue Jays!

Margaret Banker, Ed.D.

