Hello, Cambridge School District

I am pleased to announce that I have fully transitioned into my role as superintendent. I have also moved to town and you might see me out and about with my English Setter pupcake, Daisy!
I will spend the lions share of the summer gaining knowledge about district office functions, planning for the start of the school year and getting the lay of the land. I have a 100-day entry plan to assist in my transition.
My entry work is designed to accelerate my leadership effectiveness by:
● Building trust with all stakeholders
● Understand strengths and areas of growth in the School District of Cambridge to amplify and accelerate the achievement of priorities identified by the Board of Education.
● Build on existing momentum and honor the people and work already underway
● Develop and maintain an effective relationship with the school board
I will accomplish these goals using the “Listen, Learn, and Lead” approach.
Listen: I will listen to all stakeholders to develop a more thorough understanding of our district, especially in regards to the goals outlined above.
Learn: I will learn about the stakeholder’s aspirations for our students and the educational future we want to build together. I will engage in authentic dialogue that promotes an honest, open, and respectful conversation about the direction in which our school district is moving forward. I will synthesize the multiple perspectives I hear about the strengths, challenges, and opportunities we face.
Lead: Following the first two steps of this approach, the learning gleaned from this process will be used to influence an action plan.
My leadership values are:
- Student-centered, growth mindset in all actions and decision-making
- Interrupt disparities in access to a high quality public education and the subsequent outcomes
- Build trust and support by establishing positive relationships and open communication with all stakeholders
- Establish high expectations for all students, teachers, and staff
- Lead with ethics, character and moral integrity
- Support administration and teachers to ensure their success
- Be accountable to stakeholders with frequent, transparent communication
- Strive for continuous improvement
- Have fun with the work!
I would love to meet with students, families or community members individually or in a small group setting to gain your insights and thoughts about CSD! Please feel free to reach out to me or Mary Kay Raether to schedule a time to get together. There will be more formal meet and greet sessions announced in August.
I am truly humbled at the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of such a thriving school district and community. I can’t wait to meet you all!
Go Blue Jays!
Margaret Banker, Ed.D.