The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce is asking members to weigh in on its future course, including potentially dissolving.
In a July 8 letter, chamber president Karen Anderson, who owns Kaleidoscope Fibers, 131 W. Main St., asked on behalf of the board of directors for members’ thoughts on next steps.
“We find ourselves at a point where the chamber as it exists now is not sustainable. We do not have the volunteers to implement the projects we have (bus tour group, events, educational meetings, for a few examples),” the letter said.
“For the greater part it is the eight board members who share the responsibility of managing any events or functions. We also do not have enough funds to operate any differently,” the letter continued. “We are sustained almost entirely on membership fees, which go to pay for one employee, rent, utilities, website, insurance, etc. We do get sponsorships for the events, which is the only way we can afford to hold them. Without an additional source of income, such as a room tax, the chamber will not be able to grow and represent our members as we believe a chamber should.”
Anderson presented two options in the letter, which she said the chamber board has been discussing “at great length for the past three months.”
“It’s been in the works for a while,” she said in an interview, adding that “we did not come to this decision lightly.”
Other Chamber board members declined or did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this article.
According to the letter, the first option would be a reorganization. That could include reducing costs by eliminating the chamber’s downtown office and its part-time office position, and by reducing or eliminating other overhead costs such as a paid website. It would also no longer run community-wide events, focusing rather on “promotion, education and networking for members.”
The second option would be to disband entirely, something Anderson said she believes is plausible without harming businesses.
In recent months, during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have both individually and together creatively worked to retain their customer bases, with little input from the chamber, she said.
“I see good things happening in the business community without any chamber involvement. Business owners are working together to create and run their own events, collaborating and acting as sounding boards for ideas. All without having to wait on the bureaucracy of the board to have a meeting, vote on it, find money for it, etc. Having willing people outside of this organization step up to do these things is wonderful and needs to be supported and celebrated,” Anderson said in the letter.
Anderson asked chamber members to respond to the letter by Tuesday July 21, and said regardless of what’s ultimately decided, the organization and its current board will remain in place through December.
She said it is already clear to the board that the organization does not have the funds to continue to rent an office nor to pay a part-time staff member. With local businesses struggling in the pandemic, annual dues have come in more slowly this year, leaving a widening budget gap, she said.
To help stop that bleeding, “the one thing we can do right away is shut down our office,” she said.
Anderson said in the days after the letter was sent out, she received a mix of supportive input and also strong opposition to the proposed changes.
The reality, she said, is that several current board members’ terms will be up at the end of 2020, and informal efforts to find replacements have yielded no response.
“We’re all at the point where we’re kind of burned out,” Anderson admitted, saying the letter was in part an effort “to see if people are willing to step up and be on the board…or let (the chamber) go and try something different.”
Anderson noted that Cambridge’s business community is small enough, and many of its members have been in business for enough years, that most have already taken their turn on the board.
“They have all done their time, and been stuck in the same situation we are now, wanting to do more and not having enough money or people,” she said.
She said a benefit to retaining a chamber is its nonprofit status, which makes it eligible for grants and other outside funding.
But she said there are other models besides a chamber, that have been shown to work well in other communities to support local businesses.
“What I really think would be good is if we let the chamber go and formed a business alliance,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she has been talking at length with other chambers, some of which said they have moved away from sponsoring community events. She said she has also been looking into why a string of chambers in other Wisconsin communities have recently disbanded, seeking parallels to Cambridge’s current situation.
