Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined local community leaders on May 5 at the first meeting of the “Ending Deaths from Despair Coalition” with a mission to help prevent deaths from suicides, drug overdoses and chronic alcoholism.
The meeting brought together over 20 partners from Dane County, including clinical mental health providers, police, re and EMS first responders, area businesses, crisis service providers, judiciary, and community advocates—to develop a shared plan to help prevent the irreparable pain caused by suicide and premature, preventable deaths.
“In spite of our strong local economy, active social networks and excellent health care, Dane County has not been spared losses caused by the opioid overdose epidemic and suicide,” Parisi said. “Then came the COVID pandemic, and we have seen a 40% increase in drug and alcohol-related EMS calls. We can’t stand by and watch this trend continue as communities of color have been especially hard hit and bear a disproportionate burden. The task force will intensify our efforts to end preventable deaths by expanding our successful programs and implementing new strategies to save lives.”
“Thanks to Dane County’s leadership on initiatives like ED2Recovery, Behavioral Health Resource Center, and the CJ Tubbs Fund supporting long-term residential treatment, programs are underway to address deaths from despair in our community,” said Cheryl Wittke, Executive Director of Safe Communities. “This new coalition signals the added commitment of many partners to end these tragic, preventable deaths.”
Since 2016, 1,022 people have lost their lives in Dane County by suicide or drug overdose, according to figures from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The figures are from 2016 up through the firrst couple of months of this year, with most of the overdoses (over 86%) occurring because of opiates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.