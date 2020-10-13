Cambridge school district administrators are taking stock of their technology needs as virtual learning continues at the middle and high school, with an option to learn virtually at the elementary level.
Administrators recently decided to delay the return to middle and high school in-person classes until early November.
Students in grades six, nine and 10 are now scheduled to return to school buildings Nov. 2. They were originally set to go back Oct. 12.
Students in grades seven, eight, 11 and 12 are now set to return on Nov. 9. They had been scheduled to return Oct. 19.
At an Oct. 7 meeting, the Cambridge School Board’s Curriculum Committee discussed current technology needs.
High School principal and district curriculum director Keith Schneider said the district has enough Chromebooks for those currently learning virtually.
But, Schneider said, in the event the elementary school going virtual, “we would not have enough technology or hotspots to probably fill the need.”
Schneider said the school district has placed an order for more Chromebooks, but that order has been delayed until December.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the district will have enough Chromebooks for all students in grades 3-12 once that December order arrives.
CES Principal Chris Holt said about 20 percent of elementary students are now learning virtually. Holt said CES has 350 students learning in-person, out of 435 total.
Schneider said extra district-owned Chromebooks were “triaged” to the elementary school students who are learning virtually. Once more Chromebooks arrive in December, extra computers will be passed down to younger grades.
In the case of a shutdown at CES, Nikolay said the district would potentially be short in grades 4K through 2. Holt said in that case, the district would plan on asking families who have functioning technology to use that until more Chromebooks arrive.
The district also has a collection of wireless hotspots families can request if their internet connection is spotty. Schneider said hotspot use is going well, with most in use. The district has about ten hotspots that aren’t in use right now, Schneider said.
Schneider added that the district purchased hotspots from three different cellular providers, so if one doesn’t work at a student’s location, they can try a different provider for coverage.
Middle and high school students are using district-issued Chromebooks, Schneider said. And middle and high school students with connectivity issues have been allowed to return to school in-person and work on their virtual learning in the school libraries.
The high school has about ten to 20 students coming to school in-person per day, either for individual instruction or to use school technology.
Nikolay Middle School has about 30 students attending in-person right now, NMS principal Krista Jones said.
Class size changes
Cambridge Elementary School allowed families to switch from in-person learning to virtual learning, or vice versa, on Oct. 5, Holt said. As a result, the district transitioned a couple of teachers from virtual teaching to in-person, and rearranged some class sizes to accommodate.
“Every month we’re going to have to look very closely at those numbers, and the needs,” Holt said. “We also have to realize that some flexibility is going to be needed and necessary through this entire year. (We) promise you that we’ll put people in positions for win-win-win opportunities.”
Assessments
Schneider also announced that the district is still planning to hold internal assessments to see how students are doing academically.
The district usually does three internal assessments, in addition to state testing. Administrators have decided to reduce the number of assessments to two this year, because of the pandemic.
Schneider said the purpose of these assessments will be to see if “there is a slide” academically this year.
The district is working on how to administer those tests, Schneider said.
“I do think that students taking assessments without support at school are going to be really difficult, for families in particular,” board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said.
