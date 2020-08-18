DEERFIELD
Fitness center reopens
The Fitness center in Deerfield is reopening after it closed mid-March due to COVID-19. The facility will be open Monday-Friday 5-7 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 6-8 p.m., and will be limited to ten patrons at a time, for 45-minute time slots. No drop-ins allowed. Visitors should sign up for workout times in advance online, and key cards won’t be used. Patrons will be asked to sign a waiver and maintain social distancing. The facility will be regularly sanatized and supervised by a staff member. August fees will be waived. More information: backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Blood drive
There was a Red Cross blood drive at Deerfield High School on Aug. 12, hosted by the DHS Student Council. The Red Cross collected 36 units of blood, which could potentially save 108 lives. The next blood drive will be Dec. 2 at DHS, 300 Simonson Blvd.
CAMBRIDGE
Project Tomato
Cambridge Farm to School is collecting organically grown tomatoes for Project Tomato, a school program that uses locally-grown tomatoes to make Blue Jay signature pizza sauce for school lunches. Any gardeners with tomatoes to donate should contact the organization at cambridgef2s@gmail.com.
