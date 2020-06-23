UW-Madison
UW-Madison has named its students to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students from Cambridge receiving the honor are:
Regan Bolt, School of Education Dean's List; Sydnee Farruggio, School of Nursing Dean's Honor List; Isabella Fiore, College of Agricultural & Life Science Dean's List; Kiley Gafner, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Molly Hensel, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; Anna Hinchley, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; Katie Korth, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Maia Kurr, College of Letters and Science Dean's List; Margaret Lacke, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; Cameron Muth, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Joshua Niesen, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Taylor Noga, School of Education Dean's List; Riley Olson, College of Letters and Science Dean's List; Ashley Pernsteiner, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Amanda Peterson, School of Nursing Dean's Honor List; Taylor Wendricks, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; and Bailey Whiting, School of Education Dean's List.
Honorees from Deerfield are:
Verity Altenberger, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; Cole Besteman, College of Letters and Science Dean's List; Ashley Jacobs, College of Letters and Science Dean's List; Elizabeth Johnson, School of Education Dean's List; Daniel Koch, College of Engineering Dean's Honor List; Carly Philpot, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; Simon Shelley, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Dean's List; and Amber Wyman, School of Education Dean's List.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University named its honorees for the spring 2020 Dean’s List award. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5. Benjamin Dunkleberger, Mackenzy Nicole Meschke and Kendra Spier of Cambridge were named to the list. Grace Link of Deerfield earned recognition.
UW-River Falls
Alison Kinnaird and Jasmine Kohls of Cambridge have been named to the UW-River Falls Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be recognized, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
UW-Lacrosse
UW-Lacrosse has named its Dean’s List recipients for the spring 2020 semester. To be recognized, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Steven DeForest, Bailey Furseth, Carson Kaashagen, Kyle Kum and Connor O’Brien from Cambridge were named to the list. Cole Nickerson, Lydia Perez and Jacey Sewell of Deerfield also made the list.
Woodstock Milk Progressive Producers Association Scholarship
Anna Hinchley and Catherine Hinchley of Cambridge earned scholarships in the spring 2020 semester from the Woodstock Progressive Milk Producers Association, a non-profit dairy industry organization. Anna Hinchley graduated from UW-Madison in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science. Catherine Hinchley is pursuing a degree in fine arts from UW-Whitewater. Both students received a $1,000 scholarship for the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.