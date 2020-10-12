CAMBRIDGE

Thursday, Oct. 22: Picture day

Cambridge schools will be holding its picture day on Oct. 22. Schools will be photographing students learning in-person beginning at 8 a.m., and students learning virtually after lunch. The district will send to families times for virtual learners’ photos the week before photos are taken. To order photos, visit mylifetouch.com.

Blue Jay’d

The Cambridge PTO is having a fundraiser this fall called “You’ve Been Blue Jay’d.” People can purchase a flock of blue jay pinwheels to roost on your lawn for 24 hours, before migrating to another yard. The fundraiser will take place Oct. 5-30. Orders are due by Oct. 9. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.

Load comments