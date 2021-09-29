Deerfield Village Board gives okay for new pet boarding business

A new dog and cat daycare, boarding and training business will open on Deerfield’s south side in the near future.
Collin Golberg, who works for Veridian Homes in Madison, and Kori Golberg, who has worked for Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp in Madison and is a certified dog trainer, are permitted to construct a 5,0000-square-foot kennel with an outdoor pet exercise area on the east side of State Highway 73, south of London Road.
During its meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, the village board:
- Approved a final CSM and accepted ownership of the public road as delineated on the CSM in the Woods Edge Business District.
- Approved the Woods Edge Commercial Park Roadway contingent on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation design review and approved the Wisconsin DNR and Dane County stormwater management review for the new business.
- Approved to allow the buyer of the lot in the business district to start construction of their facilities prior to the public road being completed.
“The intent is to get it moving along quickly,” village board member Scott Tebon said.