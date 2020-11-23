The Cambridge Food Pantry supplied more than 70 households with Thanksgiving meals this year.
And as 2020 comes to a close, food pantry staff say it has seen a rise in both traffic and donations at the food pantry.
Nearly a dozen volunteers gathered Nov. 18 to distribute meals to residents of the Cambridge School District. Those meals included frozen turkeys, vegetables, pie-making materials and other Thanksgiving fixings.
Food Pantry Director Kerry Marren said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the holiday meal baskets and weekly groceries from the pantry are more important than ever.
“In the past several weeks, there has been a definite rise in clientele at the pantry,” she said.
Traffic is only increasing by one or two households a week, Marren said, but that increase is noticeable.
“If you need some extra support, we are here. There isn’t any stigma or judgement on anyone looking for extra resources, this year or any year,” Marren said.
While the number of people using the pantry has increased, so too has the community support for it, with thousands of dollars in donations since March.
“The support from this community is both amazing and humbling,” Marren said.
Marren said the pantry has seen an influx of donations in the last month or so, receiving over 180 gallons of milk from a local 4-H club, a large check from the Cambridge Lions Club, 100 pounds of food from East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, pumpkin pies, handmade hats and many monetary donations.
“Amid all of this chaos, they are still caring, and giving and donating and asking ‘what can we do to help?’” Marren said.
The pantry will be providing Christmas meal baskets in December, and is collecting gifts and donations for local children through the Cambridge Community Activities Program. The pantry is accepting monetary donations and food. East Koshkonong Church also plans to hold a food drive at the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly Dec. 12, Marren said.
Marren said cash donations are easiest for the food pantry to accept right now, if community members are interested in donating to the drive.
Marren encouraged anyone who might benefit from a Thanksgiving basket to reach out to the pantry at (608) 423-8142 or by email at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.