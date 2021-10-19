Deerfield schools will be getting an HVAC upgrade in the near future.
During its regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, the school board unanimously approved a $517,000 proposal that will replace the main air handling unit at the middle-high school and the chiller and the elementary school.
The main air handling unit at the middle-high school is more than 50 years old.
“We definitely go our useful life out of that piece of equipment,” school district business manager Doreen Treuden said.
Payment for the entire project will come from the school’s Fund 46, or the Capital Improvement Fund.
Annual Meeting
The school district’s equalized property value rose twice as fast in 2021-22 from what was predicted, the board was also told as its annual meeting that followed the regular meeting.
Treuden told the board during the regular meeting that she had predicted a 4 percent equalized property value increase. The values, which were announced on Friday, Oct. 1, show an 8.66 percent increase.
Official property value comes out to be about $526 million.
Treuden then explained during the annual meeting that the budget is “status quo,” and that there “isn’t a lot to point out as far as changes are concerned from year to year.”
In the tentative budget approved at the annual meeting, the general tax levy comes to about $3.9 million.
This budget reflects the board’s decisions to add Esports as a new co-curricular activity, add middle school football to the season and to purchase a piece of equipment for the tech ed department at the high school.
Not included is the board’s approval of the HVAC upgrades made during the regular board meeting. They’ll be added later.
Treuden also predicted that the school debt will be paid off in a few more years. At the end of the year, it will be under $4 million.
Mill rate and official numbers will be presented at the end of the month with a final budget.