The Deerfield Lions Club kept their annual tradition of a Homecoming chicken BBQ alive, albeit with a twist, opting for a drive-thru and delivery service this past Friday. A record 380 chicken dinners were sold to members of the community andlocal businesses. The Lions send a sincere THANK YOU to the greater Deerfield community for their outstanding support of this event. The Lions also send out a special thank you for the assistance from the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Hottman, Greg and Beth Welsh, Barb Smith, and CNDI in helping to make the day a successful one!
- The Deerfield Lions Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.