The Deerfield Lions Club kept their annual tradition of a Homecoming chicken BBQ alive, albeit with a twist, opting for a drive-thru and delivery service this past Friday. A record 380 chicken dinners were sold to members of the community andlocal businesses. The Lions send a sincere THANK YOU to the greater Deerfield community for their outstanding support of this event. The Lions also send out a special thank you for the assistance from the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Hottman, Greg and Beth Welsh, Barb Smith, and CNDI in helping to make the day a successful one!

- The Deerfield Lions Club

