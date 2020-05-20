While Olivia Tatlock shares the disappointment all senior athletes are facing in 2020, she understands that magnitude of the situation.
The Deerfield softball center fielder was coming off a stellar junior season, one that saw her bat .432 and earn first-team Trailways South Conference honors.
That season was recognized recently as Tatlock was named to the 2020 Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star Team.
“I am thrilled and honored,” said Tatlock. “I was extremely excited for this season and had high hopes for our team. I am pleased that the WIAA is working to figure out a way for us to play a couple games this summer. I’m very disappointed, but I understand the WIAA is trying to implement an alternative to the senior game later in the summer which I am looking forward to.”
Tatlock went 35-for-81 with 34 runs scored last season. Among those hits were seven doubles, five triples and a home run while driving in 12.
She and her Demon teammates went 15-9 and finished third in the Trailway South standings.
“I think that we would have had a very successful season this spring, and a good run in the playoffs,” Tatlock said.
Tatlock’s softball career is far from over as she plans on attending Bryant & Stratton College next fall, and will major in business and marketing.
She leaves behind a strong high school résumé. Tatlock was active athletically in both softball and volleyball, earning second-team All-TSC honors as a setter/opposite side hitter both as a junior and senior, along with being in band, choir, Student Council, Leo Club, Club Unify, National Honor Society, Forensics, Art Club, solo ensemble and was in the school musical.
Tatlock learned of her WFSCA All-State honor from Deerfield coach Scott Mack and Kevin Kapral.
“Coach Mack and Coach Kapral have been a huge supporter of my softball journey since an early age. They are good at pushing me to the next level and always remind me to smile and enjoy the journey,” Tatlock said.
