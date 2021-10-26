New businesses appear a sign of better days to come

In our tiny local downtowns, we celebrate new business openings one at a time.
Nineteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud more than usual the fortitude required to get the doors open and the forward mindset to keep going.
In Cambridge, just off Main Street, a new dance studio opened this week and on Main Street, a new boutique hotel is coming. There’s also talk of potential, significant new business and housing development along U.S. Highway 12-18 on the village’s western edge.
In Deerfield, a long-awaited restaurant has opened on Main Street and plans are progressing on the south side on a new pet-boarding kennel and a new apartment complex.
These join other small local businesses that continue to press on in a still-uncertain time.
Business confidence, it appears, is improving statewide and locally.
In a project that lasted from March 2020 to August 2021, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh teamed with chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to survey hundreds of businesses across the state each month, tracking the impact of COVID-19. It occurred as retail businesses, especially, faced unprecedented pressures but also as federal business pandemic relief began flowing in.
A summary of the data collected is at uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey/.
In Dane County in June 2021, the most recent month data was posted, 19 of 25 businesses that responded to the UW-Oshkosh survey said they expected, under current circumstances, to remain viable for at least the next 10 months.
That small number of respondents certainly isn’t fully representative of the Dane County business community.
But as a limited snapshot, it was a marked improvement from May of 2020, when only 50 of 117 respondents said they expected to remain in business for at least 10 more months. In May of 2020, 20 respondents gave themselves less than three months and another 20 said their future viability was impossible to predict.
Other researchers, too, are following how Wisconsin businesses have fared in the pandemic.
The UW-Oshkosh study was followed by the release last month of a Wisconsin Policy Forum report that showed what we already anecdotally knew – that restaurants and bars across the state were particularly slammed by the pandemic. It notes that a “staggering” 39.1 percent of workers in the Wisconsin’s accommodation and food service industry filed initial claims for unemployment between March and July 2020 and said the sector’s recovery continued into 2021 to lag other industries.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s full report, “Back in Businesses,” is at: wispolicyforum.org/research-tag/covid-19/.
Opening a business is hard. Keeping the doors open is often even harder.
We welcome our new local businesses, and hope the optimism fueling their debuts is a sign of better days to come.