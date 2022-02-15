CAMBRIDGE
Child Development Day
Cambridge area parents and their children (ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months) are invited to attend Child Development Day on Friday, Feb. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Children who attend this free event will have the opportunity to interact with other children and school staff in a play-based environment while parents learn about community services available to families and young children. All children who are age 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months are encouraged to attend this event. Gift bags and refreshments will be available to those who participate. Call Betsy at Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727 to register for a time slot.
DEERFIELD
Empty Bowls
The Deerfield Art Club will hold its annual Empty Bowls events in February and March to raise awareness of poverty and hunger in the world and to raise funds for the Deerfield Food Pantry. The workshops are open to everyone to make a ceramic or wooden bowl. No experience is necessary and the cost is free.
The workshops are 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb.23. No sign-up is necessary for the ceramic bowls and hand-building, and wheel throwing options will be available. If interested in making a wood bowl, please email Nick Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Glazing, the second step in completing a bow, is Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 23 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. You do not have to make a bowl to glaze one. All are welcome and the cost is free.
On Wednesday, April 13 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., the Art Club will host a meal of soup, bread, and dessert with your choice of a homemade ceramic bowl for $10. To-go orders for soup will be available and artwork will be on display from students in grades K-12. All proceeds will support the Deerfield Food Pantry.
If you made a bowl two years ago it was fired and will be available at any of the workshops. If you're still interested in your bowl(s) or have any other questions please contact Carrie Schmidt at schmidtc@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
4K and 5K Registration
4 and 5 year old Kindergarten registration for Deerfield is coming up. Parents can sign up for a registration time by calling the elementary office at (608) 764-5442 by March 4th. Times available are 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m., and the presentations will take about half an hour. 4-year-old Kindergarten orientation is on Tuesday, March 8. 5-year-old Kindergarten orientation is on Thursday, March 10. Parents can also stop in to the DES office for a registration packet for visit the district website to print registration forms.