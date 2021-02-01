CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 1-14: Valentine’s Day Raffle
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling tickets to a Valentine’s Day raffle. There will be daily $100 drawings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, with a $1,000 drawing on Feb. 14. All drawings will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12, at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Lions Club member. More information: cambridgelions.org.
Feb. 5-6: Lions Club Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding its annual Fisheree from 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 on Lake Ripley. Raffles and cash prizes will be awarded at J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane.
Dip for Dozer
Dip for Dozer, an annual fundraiser for scholarships for local students, is creating a virtual program for this year’s event on Saturday, Feb. 13. Organizers are asking participants to send in a video of themselves doing something cold by Sunday, Feb. 7, to be part of the virtual program. Some activity ideas include sledding down a hill, making snow angels or going outside in swimsuits. The event, which usually involves people jumping into Lake Ripley, funds local scholarships in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf. Videos can be posted on the Dip for Dozer Facebook page, or emailed to DipForDozer@gmail.com.
Feb. 15-March 25: Pool Deck Yoga
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding yoga on the deck of the Cambridge Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. This is a slow flow style of yoga. The cost is $12. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or towel. Sign up for this session of the class at cambridgecap.net.
Feb. 17: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7:45 -- 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
Feb. 26: Native plant sale
The Lake Ripley Management District is offering its annual native plant sale until Friday, Feb. 26. Residents can order plants native to Wisconsin of a variety of color, size, bloom and sun needs. View available plants at www.Agrecal.com. Submit your order to the district by Feb. 26. More information: ripley@oaklandtown.com or (608) 423-4537.
Feb. 20: Hero Dance
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through version of its annual Hero Dance on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The drive-through event will follow a similar format to December’s Breakfast with Santa. Families can pick up a meal, masquerade craft and take a photo at a photo station. The cost is $5, and the meal will include pasta, sauce, optional meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Semi-formal wear is encouraged for the photo. This event is meant to honor the heroes in our lives, with a take-home celebration. More information, and to register, visit cambridgecap.net.
March 20: Enriched winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
March 21: Winter StoryWalk
The Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.
Online art classes
The Cambridge Community Library is offering access to Creativebug, a virtual platform with thousands of art and craft video classes. This services if free with your library card, and includes downloadable patterns, templates and recipes. Access the website at www.creativebug.com/lib/cambridgelib .
DEERFIELD
Adult reading challenge
The Deerfield Public Library is offering an adult reading challenge this February. Participants can sign up through Beanstack, the library’s reading program portal. A list of suggested titles for the reading program can be found on the library’s website, or on a table outside the library on 12 W. Nelson Street. To sign up, visit deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
