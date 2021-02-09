Next week, for the first time in 11 months, all Cambridge and Deerfield students whose families want them there will be back at school.
Deerfield 9-12 graders will return on Feb. 16, the last group in the two districts to resume classes in-person.
Going forward, it appears virtual students will be a minority. Both school districts report that most families have chosen in-person school.
It is a milestone that caps a tumultuous time. What was supposed to be a two-week shutdown became nearly a year.
Nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, about half of all American school children saw their school buildings close in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many school districts, including some nearby like the Madison Metropolitan School District, remain all-virtual.
We’re appreciative that Cambridge and Deerfield students have continued to learn this year, though virtual classes have been harder for some children to navigate, for reasons ranging from unreliable internet to special-education challenges.
We’re thankful for school district staff and administrators whose commitment has carried all local kids through to this point. We’re thankful especially for the support given to our most vulnerable students.
An incalculable amount of time, energy and money has been spent over the past 11 months formulating safe schools plans, virtual learning plans, school meal plans and other state and local directives.
We’ve agonized about equity and about kids sliding backward in their learning. We’ve learned to interpret emergency orders, trying to understand the fine print of what they mean for us here.
We’ve pondered the impact of data like a statewide enrollment drop that showed up in the annual September count of students, that appeared to be in part due to families opting out of kindergarten. We may discuss for the rest of their academic careers how that affected those kindergarteners of 2020, and how virtual school affected all kids socially and emotionally.
But now, at last, the kids are back. Our school hallways are no longer silent with classroom doors closed tight as teachers soldier on remotely.
There is an energy in a school building filled with kids and teachers, where learning and community building is actively happening, that the best virtual school platform can’t duplicate.
Wisconsin State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has proclaimed February to be Career and Technical Education Month. The normality of that requires pause. An entire month dedicated to career readiness? Not to Covid-19 planning?
We look forward to more normal as 2021 progresses. We look forward to the return of homecoming parades and school dances and music concerts in the gym. We look forward to the return of high-fives and hugs from teachers.
For now, we’ll just appreciate that all Cambridge and Deerfield families who want to can finally send their children back to school. For now, we’ll take that.
