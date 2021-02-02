Tracing Covid falls to local school health staff

As school buildings reopen for in-person learning, the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are continuing to track Covid-19 cases and exposures among students and staff.
Full-time healthroom aide Lesli Rumpf is responsible for all contact tracing in the Cambridge school district. And in Deerfield, contact tracing is handled by school nurse Lisa Koeppel.
On top of normal duties like dosing medications and tending to injuries, Rumpf and Koeppel’s charge now includes notifying students and staff if they’ve been exposed to Covid-19, monitoring isolation periods and keeping in touch with families.
This has been going on since the beginning of the school year. But now that Cambridge students in all grades have returned in-person, and Deerfield is in the midst of phasing students back to classrooms, the process is becoming more important, school staff says.
“(Rumpf) has spent dozens if not 100 hours tracing contacts of positive cases in the district, and taking phone calls from the health department when there are positive cases...and telling us who has to be home,” said Superintendent Bernie Nikolay calling Rumpf “invaluable” this year, saying she took the burden of contact tracing off administrators and school district nurse Katie Paul.
Rumpf took the job at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, resigning as executive director of the Cambridge Community Activities Program. The position was initially part-time position but increased to full-time after the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Rumpf said she took an online course through John Hopkins University in Maryland, which taught her Covid-19 infection periods, symptoms and the process for notifying families.
Koeppel has worked as Deerfield’s school nurse for four years. Before that, she worked for UW-Hospital for 28 years.
Both the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts contract with Fort HealthCare for school nurse services. Fort HealthCare’s school nurse program provides nursing staff to about a dozen area school districts, Koeppel said.
Deerfield has one school nurse for both of its school buildings. Cambridge has a school nurse, and a healthroom aide for four school buildings.
“I just feel very blessed that she was the person who was assigned to our school,” Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said of Koeppel at a recent school board meeting. “We couldn’t ask for a better nursing staff person.”
The processThe contact tracing process, said Rumpf, requires continued communication with families and school staff.
Rumpf monitors daily attendance at all Cambridge schools, and follows up with families of students who are absent.
If the absence is Covid-19-related, Rumpf checks in a couple times over a 72-hour period to see if students develop symptoms.
Koeppel said if Deerfield students show symptoms at school, they are isolated in a designated Covid room, and must be picked up from school along with their siblings.
Rumpf said Cambridge students must stay home until they receive the results of a Covid-19 test, or are approved to return, meaning they don’t have any new symptoms or have quarantined for 10 days.
Koeppel said siblings of Deerfield students who show symptoms, or other close contacts, could be out for up to 25 days, longer than the standard 10-day quarantine.
Rumpf said she follows up with families two to three times during a student’s quarantine, offering guidance and checking on how the student is feeling.
In the event of a positive test, Rumpf and Koeppel said it’s their job to identify any other students or staff members at school who may have been in contact with them.
“That’s really painstaking work,” said Nikolay. “You have to look at class seating charts, bus charts, video footage. You have to talk to kids (and) you have to talk to teachers.”
Koeppel said the task is made more challenging by the recognition that students or staff can be infectious for 48 hours before showing symptoms.
Talking to familiesPhoning families of student who need to stay home from school is “ripe with emotion… because you have to exclude kids from school. (That) involves a lot of anxiety and worry with families,” Nikolay said.
Rumpf is a “good person to deliver that, she’s very compassionate,” he said.
“It’s a nerve-wracking situation, it can be scary to (families),” Rumpf agreed.
Part of the job, Koeppel said, is “trying to help people navigate where to go for testing,” and all available resources.
“We don’t want to place blame, we want to educate,” Koeppel said.
“It’s a very tense situation, it’s very emotional,” Jensen concurred. “I would make my plea for patience and understanding.”
Covid-19 transmissionJensen and Nikolay said they are not seeing significant Covid-19 transmission happening in school buildings.
“There really is not that transmission from the students to their classmates,” with protective measures like masks and distancing in place, Koeppel said. “We’re not seeing that spread in the classroom.”
Rumpf agreed, saying that through December, Cambridge saw few if any Covid cases being transmitted at school.
“I felt very excited when we ran those numbers,” Rumpf said. “Covid is here and transmission does happen, (but) we’re doing a lot of the right things.”
But “just because we’re up and running and doing well doesn’t mean that we can forget the basics,” Rumpf said.
Rumpf created stickers to give to students for wearing their masks correctly, and Koeppel has been sending out district-wide educational materials on healthy habits.
Koeppel is also asking families to check students for symptoms before sending them to school, and asking them to keep in touch if students show Covid symptoms.
Going forward, Rumpf said Cambridge schools may potentially see a rise of close contacts that require tracing, because “there will be more students on the ground.”
But “we’re all going to try to figure this out together,” she said.
