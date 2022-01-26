Cambridge area parents and their children (ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months) are invited to attend Child Development Day on Friday, Feb. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Children who attend this free event will have the opportunity to interact with other children and school staff in a play-based environment while parents learn about community services available to families and young children. All children who are age 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months are encouraged to attend this event. Gift bags and refreshments will be available to those who participate. Call Betsy at Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727 to register for a time slot.
4K and 5K Registration
4 and 5 year old Kindergarten registration for Deerfield is coming up. Parents can sign up for a registration time by calling the elementary office at (608) 764-5442 by March 4th. Times available are 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m., and the presentations will take about half an hour. 4-year-old Kindergarten orientation is on Tuesday, March 8. 5-year-old Kindergarten orientation is on Thursday, March 10. Parents can also stop in to the DES office for a registration packet for visit the district website to print registration forms.