Cambridge school superintendent search moves ahead

The Cambridge School District is continuing its search for a new superintendent.
A dozen applications have been submitted for the position, Cambridge School Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis said at a Feb. 15 meeting.
The “pool is also continuing to grow. There’s been a lot of interest,” Smithback-Travis said.
The position will continue to stay open, Smithback-Travis said. It is currently posted online in several places, including the district and search consultant’s websites.
The school district hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) of Schaumburg, Ill. in December to help with the search process.
The district is past the input-gathering phase of the hiring process, Smithback-Travis said. The school board will review community feedback on the position next week.
HYA conducted a survey of school district residents in mid-January, asking them to share the qualities they were looking for in a new superintendent.
Smithback-Travis said, and Cambridge received more than 275 responses.
HYA also hosted a dozen community listening sessions in early February, to hear from community members, students, staff and parents.
All the feedback will be compiled into a “leadership profile” report, and shared with the Cambridge School Board on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. That meeting will be held virtually.
HYA is “on track” with the process, Smithback-Travis said.
According to a timeline from HYA, the district envisions selecting a new superintendent in March or April. There will be several rounds of interviews, and finalists will be selected during that time.
This month, the district is actively seeking candidates, and going over the community data gathered earlier.
“Everything is moving on schedule,” Smithback-Travis said.
Current Superintendent Bernie Nikolay announced will retire in July.
Nikolay has been the superintendent since 2011. He previously spent three years as superintendent in Milton, and prior to that was a principal in Oak Creek and Marshall.
Nikolay grew up in Cambridge and graduated from CHS in 1983. His father George Nikolay is also a former Cambridge superintendent.
