A Madison developer will ask the Cambridge Plan Commission on Nov. 9 to rezone a site off U.S. Highway 12-18, to allow for a $17 million affordable housing project.
The 3-story, 75-unit Artists Lofts are proposed to be developed at Kenseth Way and Katie Court by Gorman & Company of Madison.
The Plan Commission meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, via teleconference. Reach out to the village office for meeting access.
Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president for Gorman & Company, said the firm expects to ask the Plan Commission to rezone the site, already set for mixed-use development, to allow the inclusion of housing.
The property is part of a new tax incremental finance district that the village created in September, that includes the Dancing Goat Distillery’s expansion east of State Highway 134, but Gorman & Company has not asked for any TIF assistance, Village Administrator Lisa Moen said.
Matkom told the commission in October that the vision for the 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and common studio and gathering spaces is to be artist-centered. Fair housing law, he said, allows rental priority to be given to artists who can demonstrate that they are working in the industry or are hobbyists.
Planned are 15 units at 30 percent, 30 units at 50 percent, 16 units at 60 percent, and 14 units at 80 percent of Dane County’s median income. Dane County’s current median income is about $70,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a family of four.
With the help of the Dane County grant and tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which it plans to apply for in December, Gorman & Company envisions being able to keep its construction-related debt low. That, Matkom said, will allow it to keep rents affordable.
Matkom said tenants would need to demonstrate an income and have a credit history and would pay their own rent, as opposed to Section 8 housing, where rent is paid by the government.
Matkom characterized the development as workforce housing. “This is not Section 8 housing,” he said.
Matkom said Gorman & Company’s vision for an intentional artists’ community would complement surrounding neighborhoods, including Woodhaven and The Vineyards at Cambridge, and nearby businesses such as the Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery.
Gorman & Company would design, construct and manage the building. Moen said village approval of its site plan and the building design, and other details, would all come at a later date.
Gorman & Company has similar projects in southern Wisconsin including in Madison, Sun Prairie and the recently completed Riverside Lofts in Jefferson.
