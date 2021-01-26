Deer-Grove EMS continues looking to the future

The Deer-Grove EMS Commission in continuing to gather information as it weighs, this year, whether to add more full-time paramedics in 2022.
At a Jan. 21 meeting, the commission agreed to ask a series of fact-finding questions of municipalities served by Deer-Grove. Those include the Villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, Town of Cottage Grove and, via contracts, the Towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs.
Last fall, the commission rejected Chief Eric Lang’s request to add four more full-time paramedics in 2021. Instead, it approved 84 additional LTE hours a week, to help cover peak shifts.
The commission agreed, meanwhile, to keep talking about adding more full-time positions in 2022.
The department currently has eight full-time paramedics, a full-time chief and a roster of volunteers. Its two ambulances operate out of stations in Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
Commission members said they might use a targeted survey to gather information from the municipalities.
Whether more resources should be directed to the district’s Cottage Grove-area population center is one major question.
According to reports Lang presented on Jan. 21, about two-thirds of the EMS district’s total population lives in the Village and Town of Cottage Grove. About one-quarter lives in the Town and Village of Deerfield. The remainder, less than 10 percent, lives in Pleasant Springs.
Some commission members have said more district resources should go to the Cottage Grove area, given its higher population. Others have pushed, however, to keep ambulance response times consistent across the district, including to geographically remote areas, by distributing resources equitably. That would include keeping ambulances evenly staffed between the Cambridge and Deerfield stations.
Other issues include the desire to hold the line on a budget while still providing adequate coverage.
Questions have arisen about whether efficiencies could be found by consolidating with neighboring EMS departments. And there have been questions about how the current mix of full-time staff and volunteers affects the budget and emergency response times.
Whether fees need to be upped for future contracts with the Towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs is also a question.
Some commission members noted that they are being asked to hire more staff when the EMS district’s total calls aren’t rising year to year. That makes it hard to justify spending more, they said.
In 2020, the department responded to 1,027 calls, down from 1,037 in 2019 and 1,078 in 2018.
Lang responded that a significant portion of Deer-Grove’s calls are for vehicles accidents. He said calls were down sharply in 2020 because fewer people were on the road due to Covid-19. And he said the higher number in 2018 came amid a major I-39/90 reconstruction and a resulting unusually high number of accidents. In the years prior to that, the annual number of calls was much lower, ranging from 704 in 2013 to 963 in 2017.
There have been concerns raised about ambulance response times to far corners of the EMS district, and how that might be affected if resources were more concentrated in Cottage Grove.
Data shared with the commission showed, for instance, that the average current response time from the Deerfield station to an emergency scene in the Town of Pleasant Springs is 15 minutes, and 10 minutes from the Cottage Grove station.
Responding within their own village limits, it takes an ambulance 3-4 minutes on average to reach an emergency scene in Cottage Grove and Deerfield. It takes about 6 minutes to respond from the Deerfield station to the Town of Deerfield, and about 6 minutes to respond from the Cottage Grove station to the Town of Cottage Grove.
