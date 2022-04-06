Incumbents challenged for their seats on the Dane County Board overwhelmingly retained them in races on Tuesday.
In 10 of the board's 37 districts, incumbents had challengers on the ballot. In all 10 of those races, the incumbents won. Those included Districts 14, 20, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, 34, 36 and 37.
The remaining 27 races were uncontested, with a mix of newcomers and incumbents alone on the ballot. In most of those races, a handful of write-in votes were cast but no write-ins won a seat.
With all precincts reporting, the results were:
District 1
Elizabeth Doyle (I) 967 (98.7%)
Write-in: 13 (1.3%)
District 2
Heidi Wegleitner (I) 1,784 (98.6%)
Write-in: 25 (1.4%)
District 3
Analiese Eicher (I) 1,234 (98.2%)
Write-in: 23 (1.8%)
District 4
Matt Veldran 1,144 (98.5%)
Write-in: 17 (1.5%)
District 5
Jeff Hynes 182 (95.8%)
Write-in: 8 (4.2%)
District 6
Yogesh Chawla (I) 2,403 (99.2%)
Write-in: 20 (0.8%)
District 7
Cecely Castillo 2,312 (99.4%)
Write-in: 13 (0.6%)
District 8
Jeffrey Glazer 1,219 (98.5.%)
Write-in 18 (1.5%)
District 9
Alex Joers (I) 1,390 (98.7%)
Write-in: 18 (1.3%)
District 10
Aaron Collins 2,436 (99.3%)
Write-in: 18 (0.7%)
District 11
Richelle Andrae (I) 1,984 (99.2%)
Write-in: 15 (0.8%)
District 12
Larry Palm (I) 909 (96.5%)
Write-in: 33 (3.5%)
District 13
Olivia Xistris-Songpanya 530 (98.9%)
Write-in: 6 (1.1%)
District 14
Anthony J. Gray (I) 1,428 (70.2%)
Amanda Noles 601 (29.6%)
Write-in: 4 (0.2%)
District 15
April Kigeya 1,937 (98.4%)
Write-in: 31 (1.6%)
District 16
Rick Rose 1,363 (99.1%)
Write-in: 13 (0.9%)
District 17
Jacob Wright 1,840 (98.7%)
Write-in: 25 (1.3%)
District 18
Michele Ritt (I) 1,544 (98.8%)
Write-in: 18 (1.2%)
District 19
Brenda Yang 662 (98.2%)
Write-in: 12 (1.8%)
District 20
Jeff Weigand (I) 1,231 (50.6%)
Scott Michalak 1,198 (49.2%)
Write-in: 5 (0.2%)
District 21
Andrew Schauer (I) 1,676 (98.1%)
Write-in: 32 (1.9%)
District 22
Maureen McCarville (I) 1,200 (98.6%)
Write-in: 17 (1.4%)
District 23
Chuck Erickson 1,102 ((98.8%)
Write-in: 13 (1.2%)
District 24
Sarah Smith (I) 1,950 (73.6%)
Clint Keaveny 690 (26.1%)
Write-in: 8 (0.3%)
District 25
Tim Kiefer (I) 1,911 (62.6)
Carlos Umpierre 1,136 (37.2%)
Write-in 8 (0.3%)
District 26
Holly Hatcher (I) 1,893 (99%)
Write-in: 19 (1%)
District 27
Kierstin Huelsemann 1,033 (98%)
Write-in: 21 (2%)
District 28
Michele Doolan (I) 1,385 (52.6%)
Bill Brosius 1,243 (47.2%)
Write-in: 6 (0.2%)
District 29
Dave Ripp (I) 1,731 (99%)
Write-in: 18 (1%)
District 30
Patrick Downing (I) 2,000 (65.7%)
Jerry O'Brien 1,034 (34%)
Write-in 11 (0.4%)
District 31
Jerry Bollig (I) 1,604 (69.2%)
Todd D. Kluever 711 (30.7%)
Write-in: 2 (0.1%)
District 32
Mike Bare (I) 1,914 (98.9%)
Write-in: 21 (1.1%)
District 33
Dana Pellebon 1,551 (98.8%)
Write-in: 19 (1.2%)
District 34
Patrick Miles (I) 1,858 (72.2%)
Herb Taylor 710 (27.6%)
Write-in: 5 (0.2%)
District 35
Michael Engelberger 2,123 (98.8%)
Write-in: 26 (1.2%)
District 36
Melissa Ratcliff (I) 1,132 (64.7%)
Andrew McKinney 605 (34.6%)
Write-in: 12 (0.4%)
District 37
Kate McGinnity (I) 1,937 (71.6%)
Steven Schulz 769 (27.9%)
Write-in: 12 (0.4%)