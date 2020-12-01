CAMBRIDGE
Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program are setting up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
Dec. 4-6: Cambridge Classic Christmas
Cambridge’s annual holiday weekend, Classic Christmas, is being adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic. The weekend, hosted by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, will not hold in-person gatherings like previous years, but will include business promotions and socially-distanced activities. Festivities this year will include a window decorating contest, late night shopping events, a coloring contest and holiday decorations. Festivities this year will not include Elf on Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling.
Take and make projects
The Cambridge PTO is selling take and make holiday projects for Classic Christmas this year, instead of offering an in-person crafting event like previous years. To check out projects, visit cambridgewipto.com.Dec. 4: Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is setting up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations will be turned on Friday, Dec. 4. The club is asking groups not to gather to see the lights turned on, but are inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit. They will be decorating a pine tree in the park, and setting up a flagpole Christmas tree with lights.
Dec. 4-25: Window decorating contest
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest from Dec. 4-25. The Chamber will award cash prizes to businesses who decorate their windows and receive votes on social media.
Dec. 5: Gift wrapping
BSA Troop 7041 in Cambridge will offer low-contact gift wrapping on Saturdays in December at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main Street. The scouts will wrap gifts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Drop off gifts at the back porch door of the cafe and fill out an order form. The scouts will text you when your packages are ready. The troop is accepting donations for the service.Dec. 6: Breakfast with Santa
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot, 802 W. Water St. This year’s event has been adapted for Covid-19 and recent Dane County public health orders limiting gathering sizes. Families will drive through and pick up a take-home breakfast kit to make at home, a special treat, three craft projects and reindeer food kit. They can also drop off letters to Santa and take a photo with The Grinch. Families must pre-register for a drive-through time at www.cambridgecap.net. The cost is $8 per meal, and the proceeds will go to the CAP Adopt a Child Program.
Dec. 9: Ms.Fits ride
Ms.Fits Brigade, a mountain biking group open to women, trans and femme-identifying people, is hosting a cycling trip through CamRock County Park 2 on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. This will be a socially-distant ride. Participants should bring their own masks, and need a Dane County trail pass to participate.Dec. 10: Savor the season shopping
Local businesses will offer extended shopping hours on Thursday, Dec. 10, until 7 p.m., for shoppers at downtown Cambridge businesses. The shopping night is put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.
Craft competition
The Cambridge Winery is holding a craft competition the first two weeks in December. Participants can pick up free wine corks at either Cambridge Winery location, in Madison or at 700 Kenseth Way in Cambridge. Make a craft with those corks at home, and drop off the entry by Friday, Dec. 11. Voting will take place from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Cambridge location. The first place winner will receive a bottle of the winery’s ice wine.
Adopt a child
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is fundraising to help local families this holiday season, with its Adopt a Child program. Ornaments with a child’s wish list can be found at Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and online at www.cambridgecap.com. You can also donate funds at the Badger Bank drive-up window, and by calling CAP at (608) 423-8108.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 2: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
Dec. 9: Holiday lights contest
The annual Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is happening now, where Deerfield residents decorate the outside of their homes, register for the contest, and receive votes over social media. Participants should register and decorate their homes by Dec. 9. Votes will be cast on social media from Dec. 14-20. Winners will be announced Dec. 21. The top three winners will receive cash prizes. Register on the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page, or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Holiday meals
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets, and is collecting donations. You can sponsor a food basket for Christmas for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Contact DCC with questions at pantry@dccenter.org.
Dec. 14-20 Holiday lights contest voting
Voting for the winners of the annual Deerfield holiday Lights Contest will run from Dec. 14-20 on social media. The annual contest asks Deerfield residents to decorate their homes for a contest. The top three winners receive cash prizes. Winners are announced Dec. 21. For more information, visit the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
