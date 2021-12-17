Lake Mills High School students released early out of caution about violence

Lake Mills High School dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. today “out of an abundance of caution,” amid nationwide school violence concerns, wrote Superintendent Tonya Olson in a message to families.
Lake Mills Middle School and Lake Mills Elementary School will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled times.
All after-school activities have been canceled.
The closures happened under the advisement of the Lake Mills Police Department
Lake Mills Police Lt. Alan Witte confirmed there's a heightened police presence today at all three Lake Mills public schools as well as at Lakeside Lutheran High School and St. Paul's Lutheran School.
The early release of the public schools in Lake Mills comes on the heels of a viral TikTok post alluding to potential threats of violence on Dec. 17, which raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats today. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not "have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert."
Olson said in her message to families that the elementary and middle schools would finish out the day in a lockout mode, defined in the school district safety plan as the schools operating as normal with a heightened state of awareness and no outdoor activities.
“Again, your children are safe,” Olson wrote in the message. “These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution.”
The Lake Mills School District is currently working with the police department and other agencies and said it will release more information when appropriate to do so.
Families of children who attend the elementary and middle school were informed that if they wished to pick up their child, they should contact the appropriate school.
Nationwide, some school districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings. Many others increased security staffing. More than a half dozen school districts in the Houston area told middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home Friday in response to the TikTok posts, though none of the districts had received credible threats, officials said.
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading "misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings" but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
"We are removing the alarmist warnings," she said. "Those are misinformation."
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story