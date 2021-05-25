Accessing children’s mental health services
The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health offers a variety of resources on serving youth mental health needs across the state.
The office released a guide for parents and families, describing ways to help find mental health services for your child.
The guide advises families to reach out to their doctor or primary care provider, school counselor or teacher, or a community services agency near them, if they have questions or need mental health services. It includes signs of mental health concerns, and what next steps look like.
To access the guide, visit: https://children.wi.gov/Pages/AccessingMHServices.aspx
DEERFIELD
May 17-June 4: Summer school registration
Registration for Deerfield summer school will open on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and stay open until June 4. Deerfield Elementary School is offering two sessions of summer school for students in grades 4K-8. The first session is from June 14 to July 2 and second from July 5-16. All registration will be done online at the school’s website, www.deerfield.k12.wi.us. If families don’t have internet access, they can visit the Deerfield Elementary School computer lab on May 17 from 4-6 p.m., 340 W. Quarry St. Contact Melinda Kamrath at (608)764-5442 ext. 5201 or kamrathm@deerfield.k12.wi.us with questions.