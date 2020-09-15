Dancing Goat Distillery’s proposed expansion onto a second site along Lagoon Road, east of State Highway 134, progressed on Sept. 9, as Cambridge’s Plan Commission recommended approval of several key pieces of its vision.
Over the next 14 years, Dancing Goat would like to construct five rick houses for aging and storing whiskey, a packaging facility and a caretaker’s house on about 50 acres of former farmland about a mile east of its existing site on Vineyard Drive. The Vineyard Drive building, completed in 2017, would remain its production facility.
The Plan Commission on Sept. 9 recommended approval of a master plan and certified survey map for the project. It also gave a thumbs up to the proposed boundaries of a new 100-acre tax incremental finance district that would encompass Dancing Goat’s new site and the surrounding area. The commission also recommended approval of a list of projects that could be funded through the new TIF district.
The recommendations will be considered by the Cambridge Village Board on Sept. 22. The Village Board is also expected on Sept. 22 to finalize the sale of the 50 acres on which the project would sit to Dancing Goat. The village bought the acreage from a neighboring farm family in the 1970s.
Seven buildings
Dancing Goat Director of Operations Mike Reiber said the hope is to begin construction in October of the first, 44-foot-tall, 8,700-square-foot unheated rick house that would hold up to 7,800 barrels of whiskey. The barrels would age there for at least six years.
The next step would be the construction of a larger, 20,000-square-foot rick house in 2022 that could hold up to 24,000 barrels. That would be followed by the construction of three more, similarly-sized, rick houses envisioned to be built between 2026 and 2034.
The rick houses “are unique and would be the first built in the state of Wisconsin,” Dancing Goat said in a development plan submitted to the village. “They represent a key strategic element in the continued development and expansion of our distillation capabilities and they also add depth to the destination and consumer experience at the distillery.”
The rick houses would be gated and fenced and would not be open to tours like the existing distillery building on Vineyard Drive, Dancing Goat said.
A 20,000-square-foot packaging facility envisioned to be built in 2026 would be open to public tours, it said.
A caretaker house, of at least 1,000-square feet, is additionally envisioned to be constructed around 2034 “to provide onsite housing for an employee who would… provide an additional level of security and response in support of the development as a whole,” Dancing Goat said.
Dancing Goat has worked with the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department on a fire protection plan, which is complex due to the volume of flammable alcohol expected to be stored on the site.
“We find their fire protection plans to be well thought out and a good balance of the need for safety and the need to age their product in a manner that their distilling process requires,” the fire department wrote in memo included in the development plan.
Cropland and goats
The property is proposed to be rezoned from agriculture use to a mixed-use development, with commercial and agriculture uses. It is currently leased to area farmers, and includes the foundations of a former farmhouse and barn.
Dancing Goat envisions leaving some of the acreage in farmland to grow crops used in its distilling process, such as corn, barley, rye and other small grains. It said retaining some farmland is also key to its Wisconsin-centered brand.
“We want to be very Wisconsin, and we want to present that facet genuinely and honestly, with a lot of excitement,” Reiber said.
He said the long-term goal is for that farmland to be certified organic, which Dancing Goat called “important” to the company future plans.
Dancing Goat also envisions keeping live grazing animals in a fenced-in area on the site, potentially including “goats, cattle, horses, ponies, donkeys, sheep, emu, alpaca, etc.”
It also envisions keeping honeybees on the property, in part to promote “healthy pollinator populations.” The company said Wisconsin wildflower honey “is an item that we have great interest in providing to our marketplace in some form.”
And it said it envisions “outdoor recreational events,” in open spaces between buildings.
Some of the property would remain in an existing conservation easement.
Some surrounding property owners have expressed concern about the plans, saying they would prefer that the site all remain in active farmland.
In July, adjacent property owner Karen Stenjem, whose family sold the 50 acres to the Village of Cambridge in the 1970s, told the Plan Commission she would prefer that the expansion be closer to the existing distillery property on Vineyard Drive.
Stenjem also said in July she is concerned about runoff from the site, which lies about a quarter mile from Koshkonong Creek.
TIF District
On Sept. 9, the Plan Commission also held a public hearing on the proposed creation of the new TIF district. It is envisioned to encompass Dancing Goat’s new site and stretch westward across State Highway 134 to include, The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, the existing Dancing Goat property on Vineyard Drive and a single commercial lot at Kenseth Way and Katie Court, behind an existing Fort HealthCare clinic.
The new TIF district is not proposed to include the Cambridge Winery event center on Kenseth Way, Village Administrator Lisa Moen said.
The Village Board will consider the creation of that TIF district on Sept. 22 and on Oct. 8 it will be considered by a joint review board with representatives from the village, Dane County, Cambridge School District and Madison College.
The joint review board met on Sept. 8, getting its first look at the proposal but not taking any action.
In a presentation to the commission on Sept. 9, Greg Johnson of Ehlers Associates, Cambridge’s contracted financial planner, said the TIF district is proposed to primarily support Dancing Goat’s expansion, but could also benefit “other development within the district.”
About $2.5 million is proposed to be spent on projects in the new TIF district. Projects are envisioned to include $750,000 to realign the intersection of Lagoon Road and State Highway 134 to create a new, controlled four-way intersection; $25,000 in developer’s incentives; about $130,000 in administrative costs and professional services; about $130,000 for the construction of a new service road; and about $1.3 million in infrastructure upgrades including water, sewer, natural gas, stormwater, communications and electric power, and upgrades to a village well.
Johnson stressed that just because a project is in the plan doesn’t mean it will ultimately be funded through the TIF district; that is dependent on how well the TIF district performs over its 20-year lifespan. State law requires projects funded by a TIF district to be listed in advanced in an approved plan.
The village expects a $9.6 million rise in property value in the TIF district through 2030, that would generate about $3.4 million in new tax revenue over 20 years that could be used to pay for projects listed in the TIF plan.
Johnson said the village will remain responsible for continuing to make payments to Dancing Goat under existing agreements. It can’t be rolled into the new TIF district to be paid for through its new tax revenue, he said. The village is reimbursing Dancing Goat 100 percent of its taxes up to a total of $300,000 through 2033. The village still owes about $277,000 of that. Annual payments have ranged $10,000 to $12,000 from 2018 to 2020. That will jump to $21,000 to $23,000 annually through 2032, with an anticipated $9,000 final payment in 2033.
The village also has a seperate ongoing incentive agreement with the developers of The Vineyards at Cambridge.
During the Sept. 9 public hearing, Plan Commission member Paula Hollenbeck said projects like Dancing Goat’s expansion are important for Cambridge’s long-term economic viability.
Hollenback cautioned, however, that if the distillery’s expansion is successful, rising property values could impact how much Cambridge will be required to contribute to area fire and EMS.
Under a five-way agreement with surrounding municipalities, Cambridge pays a portion of area fire and EMS costs based on its equalized value, or the value of all property in the village limits.
If the village’s equalized value rises due to Dancing Goat’s expansion, the village could end up owing more for fire and EMS, Hollenbeck said. And, in a potential double hit, any new tax revenue generated by rising property values on the Dancing Goat site would be tied up in the TIF district for 20 years, unavailable for general village spending.
The village “needs to be running some numbers, to figure out what kind of impact this may have on how much we have to pay each year for fire and EMS, and make sure that is planned for in the budget. I want to make sure we are doing this with eyes open,” Hollenbeck said.
Nick Maas, of Dancing Goat, said the company doesn’t want to burden Cambridge with increased fire and EMS costs, and pledged to work with the village on that.
“Please come and talk to us directly once you figure out how this affects the fire and EMS budget,” he said.
Johnson noted Cambridge could see one benefit from Dancing Goat’s expansion. State law allows municipalities to increase their annual tax levy based on the value of recent net new construction. Dancing Goat’s new construction could bring an increase in the village’s levy limit, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.