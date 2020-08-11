Crunch time is nearing for a proposed $6.5 million expansion of the fire and EMS station in Cambridge that serves five area municipalities.
It’s time for taxpayers in Cambridge, Rockdale and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills to join in conversations that are fast-leading to five potential, simultaneous referendums to enlarge and improve the 1980s-era station on West Main Street.
Informational meetings about the expansion and remodeling are starting this week. In attendance will be representatives of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, a hired consultant, and board members from the five municipalities that would split the project cost.
The first meeting, a virtual one, is at 7 p.m. this Thursday night, Aug. 13, before the Christiana Town Board.
Next up are a virtual meeting with the Rockdale Village Board on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.; an in-person meeting with the Oakland Town Board on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall; a virtual meeting with the Cambridge Village Board on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.; and an outdoor meeting with the Lake Mills Town Board on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., at Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills.
All of the above meetings are open to the public; reach out to the municipalities for virtual access codes.
The meetings are expected to be followed in rapid succession by a vote of the fire and EMS commission, likely in late September, on whether to ask the five municipal boards to move forward with April referendums.
If the commission votes to proceed, each municipal board would likely vote in October to set a referendum. The referendums are envisioned to be on the ballot in April 2021.
That five successful referendums are needed for construction to proceed is wrought with potential challenges, including what happens if one or more of the referendums fails.
Lending further potential complexity and angst, the referendum plans will be finalized in the midst of the fire and EMS commission’s budget deliberations in September and amid the five municipalities’ annual budget deliberations in October and November.
There is broad consensus that some upgrades and an expanded footprint are needed to address safety concerns at the station, and to accommodate the recent addition of full-time EMTs and the expected future addition of full-time firefighters.
Questions have legitimately been raised, however, about whether the expansion plans as currently presented exceed what is necessary in both scope and cost.
There are a lot of cost-related calls still to be finalized. Should, for instance, the exterior be of a lesser material to save money or a more expensive stone that ups the curb appeal at the gateway to Cambridge’s historic downtown… or a mix? A mix is what’s on the table now, but anything can be changed at this point.
And what of the timing? Cambridge village officials have questioned, during a pandemic that has thrown many local residents out of work and hit the U.S. economy hard, whether this is the right time to ask taxpayers for additional money for anything. The fire and EMS commission and its five municipal boards need to hear directly from taxpayers on that.
Earlier this year, Cambridge school district taxpayers shot down a referendum for the proposed addition of a performing arts center at Cambridge High School. That process similarly involved community meetings, where taxpayers were able to hear all the facts and arguments for and against the plans, and then to make an educated voted.
We hope area taxpayers take the time, this time, to again seek out the information they need to make an informed decision.
Quite a bit of information is already out there, including a 3D “tour” of the proposed expanded and upgraded station’s interior and exterior that was prepared by the fire and EMS commission’s design-build contractor, Keller, Inc.
The video can be viewed on the station expansion tab on the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department’s website, www.cambridgevfd.com. Color exterior renderings have been posted there, too.
The fire and EMS commission has also produced a FAQ sheet on the proposal, that is publicly available. And the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent has frequently written this year about the potential expansion; those stories are archived on our website, hngnews.com.
The expansion is being designed to serve the needs of Cambridge-area fire and EMS for the next several generations. It’s not inconceivable that the upgraded space could be in use for 40-50 years.
That’s a very long time, making this is a big decision.
We urge local taxpayers to visit the fire department’s website, read and watch what’s been posted there and in the newspaper, and attend scheduled meetings.
Ask questions, challenge aspects of the proposal that don’t sit well with you, speak up about what parts of the plan you support, and remember that nothing is yet set in stone.
Active community involvement is critical if the fire and EMS commission, and five municipal boards, are to proceed with a plan that has the full buy-in of local residents and has a solid shot at being approved in an unprecedented five referendums.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.