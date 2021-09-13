Sept. 17- Oct. 1 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Sept. 17
Chicken Strips
Honey Mustard Sauce
Rstd Brussel Sprouts
3 Bean Salad
NAS – steamed peas
WW Dinner Roll/Butter
Mixed Fruit
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN CRANBERRY BACON BLEU
MO – Veggie Chicken
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Legs – 2 ea.
Stewed tomatoes — #8
Coleslaw – #8
WW Bread/Butter – 1 ea.
Applesauce – #8
Lemon Bar – 1 each
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – Orange
Friday, Sept. 24
Honey Baked Chicken – 1 ea.
Broccoli – #8
Yams – #8
Macaroni Salad — #8
Pears – #8
Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 ea.
SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN TACO SALAD
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – SF ice cream cup
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan (NAS, no parmesan), homemade whole wheat croutons, caesar dressing
Copper Penny salad
Apple sauce
Rice Pudding
MO – Hummus/Pita
NCS – SF pudding
Friday, Oct. 1
Ham & Potato Cass. - #6
WW Dinner roll/butter – 1 ea Peas - #6
Peaches – # 8
Strawberry jell-o w/pears - #8
MO – Soy & potato casserole
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.