You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Meals

Sept. 17- Oct. 1 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Sept. 17

Chicken Strips

Honey Mustard Sauce

Rstd Brussel Sprouts

3 Bean Salad

NAS – steamed peas

WW Dinner Roll/Butter

Mixed Fruit

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN CRANBERRY BACON BLEU

MO – Veggie Chicken

NCS – SF ice cream

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Legs – 2 ea.

Stewed tomatoes — #8

Coleslaw – #8

WW Bread/Butter – 1 ea.

Applesauce – #8

Lemon Bar – 1 each

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – Orange

Friday, Sept. 24

Honey Baked Chicken – 1 ea.

Broccoli – #8

Yams – #8

Macaroni Salad — #8

Pears – #8

Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 ea.

SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN TACO SALAD

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – SF ice cream cup

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan (NAS, no parmesan), homemade whole wheat croutons, caesar dressing

Copper Penny salad

Apple sauce

Rice Pudding

MO – Hummus/Pita

NCS – SF pudding

Friday, Oct. 1

Ham & Potato Cass. - #6

WW Dinner roll/butter – 1 ea Peas - #6

Peaches – # 8

Strawberry jell-o w/pears - #8

MO – Soy & potato casserole

NCS – SF Jell-o

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

Recommended for you