Deerfield/Cambridge hosted its second meet of the season at the Huffman Course. Shorewood earned the clean sweep, winning both the boys and girls races, while the United boys were third scoring 69 points.
Zach Huffman was the first D/C runner to finish, completing his home course in 17 minutes, 21.79 seconds. Huffman trailed only Nathan Cumberbatch of Shorewood, a 17th-place finisher at last year’s WIAA Division 2 State Meet.
Also earning top-10 times were senior Jack Nikolay and freshman Martin Kimmel. Nikolay ran the course in 18:15.92 to place eighth, while Kimmel ran an 18:27.59 to finish 10th.
Also scoring for the United were seniors Liam Brown (26th, 19:24.19) and Jonathan Jones (27th, 19:28.01).
Deerfield/Cambridge was also represented by Pierce Manning (40th, 21:12.65), Austin Trewyn-Colvin (42nd, 21:20.81), Tobias Arenz (43rd, 21:21.58), Robert Thompson (45th, 21:28.91), Luke Knudson (46th, 21:31.93), Riley Schneider (50th, 21:46.10), Cody Curtis (54th, 22:20.63), Kaleb Regoli (58th, 22:44.87), Nicholas Wilfong (68th, 23:59.51) and Trevor Leto (74th, 25:19.49).
The D/C girls only had three runners compete on Saturday.
Junior Maggie Schmude was 21st (23:44.27), sophomore Kamryn Meskis was 43rd (26:46.39) and senior Erika Lund was 45th (27:01.91).
UP NEXT
Deerfield/Cambridge will run in a dual against Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 3. Racing begins at 9 a.m. at Ripp Park.
CAMBRIDGE INVITATIONAL
Boys team scores: Shorewood 29, DeForest 43, Deerfield/Cambridge 69, Waunakee 90.
Boys top 5: 1. Cumberbatch, S, 17:02.13; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:21.79; 3. O’Connor, S, 17:47.26; 4. I. Bauer, DeF, 17:48.17; 5. E. Bauer, DeF, 17:49.48.
Girls team scores: Shorewood 15, Waunakee 50, DeForest 77, Deerfield/Cambridge, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Lozier, S, 19:29.00; 2. Elliott, S, 20:09.44; 3. Kemp, S, 20:49.99; 4. Fowler, S, 20:58.86; 5. Optekar, S, 21:17.96.
