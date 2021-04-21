Any other tree would have more quickly grown to shade our back yard.
But 18 years ago, I was set on planting an oak.
Today, it towers above the ash and maples, not yet hitting its full breadth but close to its mature height.
That summer our son was born, as we set into the ground little more than a twig, it spoke to permanency.
It was something to be left behind long after we’d gone.
I couldn’t yet know the memories coming. Now I can, of course, close my eyes and see them all.
It has served as second base and shaded sandboxes, swing sets and backyard tent campouts. It has stood sentry over birthday parties, the final resting place of small pets and pandemic homeschoolers balancing laptops on deck chairs.
Not far from the oak is a second tree, a more practical maple, that steps down like the younger sister it was planted for.
We love our trees.
As so, last year, our pandemic despair deepened with the loss to disease of two large maple trees in our front yard, one we confirmed by its rings was planted the year our house was built nearly 50 years ago.
This week, as we marked Earth Day and our emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, the family tasked me choosing replacements.
After a lot of scrolling, I again picked forever trees, an oak and an elm as a forever gift to our yard but also to the neighborhood that has sustained us through the pandemic and so much more.
When I think about permanence in a small Midwestern farming community, I think of neighborhoods.
I think, too, of course, about historic churches and downtown structures that were raised without the benefit of modern tools, but with skill and determination to leave a legacy.
I think of the architects and local builders who designed our schools where children and teachers would go on to gather for generations, and about other buildings like libraries and community centers, where life-long friendships and memories are made.
I think of people who had the foresight to set aside parkland we still enjoy today, and the foresight of environmentally conscientious developers who built new neighborhoods around legacy trees rather than ripping them out.
I think of the festivals founded a century ago, and some established more recently, that are paused now but that we’ll enjoy together again soon.
And I think of all the people who have passed through our community over time, who tried to leave it better than they found it, and I appreciate anew their large and small contributions.
Decades from now, I hope we’ll sit under the shade of our pandemic oak and elm with new memories: graduations, weddings, grandchildren.
Peering up into the branches will always take me back to COVID, though, the year we were reminded, in too many hard lessons, of the difference between fleeting and forever.
The year during which we learned it was not easy or a given, but possible, to exit a pandemic in a better place than we went in, both personally and as a community.
And a year during which were remembered that, just as our trees aren’t dead in the winter but resting, it’s okay for us to pause, too. Come spring, we can shake awake again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.