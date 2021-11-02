Letter to the Editor: Development, station expansion

One thing I value above most everything else is consistency; it allows folks to make better decisions when they can better anticipate their actions—or their neighbors—will be in line with facts of their surroundings. Consistency also shows thoughtfulness, that, when faced with a decision, one has reflected on his or her values so that a current decision will be in line with thoughts & actions of the past. Unfortunately, when I reflect on the decisions being made by our leaders in the greater Cambridge area—and the opinions voiced by its inhabitants in conversation or social media—what I see is a lot of knee-jerk inconsistency.
Example No. 1: Residential development. It’s an all-too-common scenario that a developer will come to Cambridge’s village board with a proposal for new housing for it to inevitably be shouted down by citizens; following that the village board inevitably votes it down. Yet in the background discussions common to this community the following question is always floating in the air: “Why are there so many vacant storefronts downtown?” To which I have to ask, isn’t it obvious that these two things are linked?
Downtowns thrive on retail businesses, whether selling coffee, gems, jewelry, clothing, plants or pottery. Retail businesses thrive on paying customers, & the number of paying customers endemic to the Cambridge area appears to me to be capped—there’s no new housing & therefore next to no new citizens.
Population growth in the village is estimated at 5.6% for the 2020 census, whereas for the 2010 census growth was 32.3%. What’s more, you’d have to go as far back as 1960 to find the last time decennial census growth was not in the double-digits. So, the next time a property development is up for discussion in this community, check in with yourself about how you feel about the village’s downtown. If you’d like it fuller, more robust & more vibrant, then support the residential development on tap.
Example No. 2: Fire & EMS station expansion. Many people in the constituency of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission think the latest plans to expand the fire station were overblown: Too big & therefore too expensive, especially when compared with the size of other local fire stations relative to their population served. In fact, that’s the reason I voted against the most recent referendum to expand Cambridge’s fire station.
Furthermore, I have to ask the community: Why do we need a far bigger fire station if residential development is next to nil each year? Why do we need an up-sized fire station to handle a larger future population when it seems current residents don’t want the population of Cambridge to grow? To me it’s just another of the inconsistencies that riddle this community.
—Doug Dalsing, Cambridge