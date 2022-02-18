Deer-Grove EMS raises part-time paramedic pay

Deer-Grove EMS’ part-time paramedics are getting a raise and a new job title.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission on Feb. 17 voted unanimously to raise the pay from $20 to $22 an hour for what had been termed limited-term employees (LTEs). Going forward, they’re being recast as casual employees.
The commission, in agreeing to the raise, stressed that EMS Chief Eric Lang will need to stay within its approved 2022 budget for staff pay. Lang said that’s doable.
“We’ll have to manage hours well,” Lang said.
Deer-Grove EMS serves the town and village of Cottage Grove and the village of Deerfield, that all have voting rights on the commission. It also serves via contract, without commission voting rights, the town of Deerfield and part of the town of Pleasant Springs.
The commission also voted on Feb. 17 to allow casual employees who meet an annual benchmark of hours worked to access to the Wisconsin Retirement System. It provides pension benefits to UW System employees and to most public employees across the state.
The pay raise is effective Feb. 20, and access to the retirement system is retroactive to Jan. 1.
In recommending the change, Lang said a limited-term employee is typically someone who works to the end of a specified time window and then is done. The department’s part-time paramedics, he said, don’t have a work end date.
What they do have, he said, is a desire for a more flexible, casual schedule. The name change feels like a better fit, he said. This group “are working when they want to work,” Lang said.
The raise “shows the value of our casual staff,” Lang continued. “We want them here and we are willing to compensate them for that.”
Lang said the raise and allowing access to state pensions is in line with recent moves by other area EMS departments including Fitch-Rona and Sun Prairie.
He also noted that even with the raise, Deer-Grove’s hourly pay for casual staff paramedics remains slightly lower than some other area EMS departments.
He also shared with the commission about a fledgling effort by area EMS departments to create a shared casual employee paramedic pool, that they all could tap.
And Lang responded to questions from commission members about the hourly pay rate for casual employee paramedics now being higher than full-time paramedics. He said he discussed that with full-time staff and acknowledged that “a couple of them bristled at that thought.”
Land said, however, there is a recognition in the industry that casual employees often earn more per hour than their full-time counterparts. But because they work so few hours they don’t begin to approach what a full-time paramedic is compensated over the course of a year in combined pay and benefits.
“It’s not an anomaly. It happens a lot in health care,” agreed commission member and Cottage Grove Village Trustee Sarah Valencia.
Lang also said there is a recognition among the department's full-time staff of the value of having an adequately compensated, stable group of casual employees to help fill shifts, especially as volunteer ranks continue to decline. It takes pressure off full-time staff, he said.
“We want to have good people,” agreed commission member and Cottage Grove Town Supervisor Kristi Williams.
Commission member and Cottage Grove Village Trustee Troy Allen questioned, however, whether the casual employee raise might embolden unionized full-time paramedics to push for higher pay in their next contract negotiation.
“Doesn’t it give the union more bargaining power in the next go-around?” Allen questioned.