Local meetings

Feb. 10 Cambridge-Deerfield local government meetings

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

300 Simonson Blvd., Deerfield

(608) 764-5432

Citizens Advisory Committee

Monday, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Sewing Room

Board of Education

Monday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School IMC

Citizens Advisory Committee

Monday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Sewing Room

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge

(608) 423-4345

School Board

Monday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712

Plan Commission 

Monday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

Water and Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

Village Board

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com, (608) 764-5404

Public Works Committee 

Monday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Finance Committee 

Monday, Feb. 14, 6:45 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Village Board

Monday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Library Board

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m., Deerfield Public Library

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove EMS Station

Municipal Needs Committee

Monday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Planning Commission 

Monday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Finance Committee 

Monday, Feb. 14, 6:45 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Village Board

Monday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Town Board

Monday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com, (608) 423-9635

Town Board

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Town Hall

Lake Ripley Management District Board

Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

38 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615

Town Board

Monday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Town Board

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

