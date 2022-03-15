Bulldogs, Phoenix crumble to new Deerfield Esports team

The first regular season week for the Division 4 Deerfield Demon’s Esport teams has finished, with both the varsity team and the junior varsity team beat their respective teams. For their first season, they are playing a well-known game called Rocket League. It is a free game that involves high speed cars, soccer elements, lots of precision, and quick reaction times.
Coach Jensen, in his first week and season of High School Esports, said he was generally impressed with the team’s performance.
“I thought they played with balance. Our rotations were great and they had very nice communications. Very impressed with our players this week,” he said. “This is all so new. All the teams we are seeing are all new to all of our players, and me as well. We will see where the season takes us, but we are off to a great start.”
The varsity team will play Wisconsin Connections Academy at home on Tuesday and the JV team will play at Flambeau. Games played will be streamed on Youtube, on the Deerfield Esports channel.
Rocket League VarsityDeerfield varsity team members @Not_A_Tryhard, @Very_Ic3y, and @MRCookieForLife played against Williams Bay High School. The two teams are in the same conference, called the Breakout Conference.
Williams Bay fought hard to keep up with the Deerfield squad, however, Deerfield eventually pulled out the win, three games to nothing. In total, the student-athletes scored a combined 13 goals, eight assists, and three saves. @Not_A_Tryhard was MVP of the match for the Demons scoring six goals, three assists, and even saving the ball once too. The Williams Bay Bulldogs scored two goals in total for all three games.
Rocket League JVThe Deerfield JV team of @MyNameIsHear, @KoolAJamr, and @scootkr played against Rock University’s A Team (JV1). These two teams are in the same conference, named the Marauder Conference. It is considered in Group 4.
Deerfield fought hard and got the win, defeating the Phoenixs’ 3-0. The JV team scored a combined 16 goals, 10 assists, and three saves. Both @MyNameIsHear and @KoolAJamr share the MVP status this week because both scored 6 goals and had balanced stats that put each other at the same level. The Rock University Phoenixs’ punched back with 2 goals in total for all 3 games