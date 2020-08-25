A divided Deerfield Village Board has overruled a Planning Commission recomendation to only partially fund tax incremental finance grants for two downtown businesses, to improve their properties.
On Aug. 24, the Village Board split, 3-2, on whether to grant Deerfield Tire and Auto, 120 N. Main St., about $159,000 and Lane Goldman, owner of the former Old Deerfield Antiques mall at 37 and 35 N. Main St. about $97,000.
Village Board members Dave Wilkinson, Don Kositzke and Arnld Evensen voted in favor of fully funding the two grants, which together amount to $256,000. Village Board member Scott Tebon, who chairs the Planning Commission, and Village President Greg Frutiger voted no, arguing in favor of the Plan Commission’s recommmedation.
Village Board members Jerry McMullen and Gary Wieczorek were absent.
The commission had recommended awarding the two about sixty percent of the amount each sought, or $107,000 for Deerfield Tire and Auto and $65,000 for Goldman.
Deerfield Tire and Auto said it would use the grant, plus its own money, to expand onto an adjacent lot and to improve its existing interior and exterior. Goldman said he has purchased the former antiques mall, also the site of a longtime M&A grocery store, in order to remodel it and to lease the space to a new business, drawing on the grant and his own funds.
In lengthy discussion on Aug. 24, Village Board members differed strongly at times on whether granting the full amounts was financially responsible.
In voting on Aug. 17 to collectively give the two $172,000, the Planning Commission reached the limit of what remained of a plan to award up to $500,000 in downtown business improvement grants through this September. In awarding the two full, requested amounts, the Village Board has now spent about $84,000 more than originally anticipated for grants.
The downtown business grants have been funded through the village’s TIF District #3 that encompasses portions of Main Street and Deerfield Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park. Rising Savannah Parks neighborhood property values have contributed in recent years to the TIF district’s overall rising value.
In a letter submitted to the Planning Commission on Aug. 17, and in subsequent comments made at the Aug. 24 Village Board meeting, members of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Committee argued that ongoing, higher-end home construction in the Savannah Parks neighborhood will continue to bolster the total value of all property in TIF District #3 through 2025. Chamber members said new tax revenue generated from that anticipated rise in property values will be more than enough for the village to easily cover the extra $84,000 for the two additional downtown grants and to pay back any lingering debts tied to TIF District #3 by 2025, when the district is scheduled to be closed out.
State law allows the village to request that a TIF District’s sunset date be extended by up to six years, but the Village Board has not moved to do that with TIF District #3.
The Chamber, however, has pushed for an extension of 1-3 years, saying that keeping TIF Disrict #3 open a little longer would also keep tax revenue tied to it available for a few more years, that could continue to be tapped for downtown projects.
A long-term rise in property values in TIF District #3 since it was created in 2005 is now generating about $450,000 a year of earmarked tax renvenue that must be spent on projects within the district’s boundaries.
When TIF District #3 sunsets, that $450,000 a year will begin to flow back to four entities – the Deerfield school district, village of Deerfield, Dane County and Madison College – that now are only receiving the tax revenue generated each year by the base value of property in the TIF district when it was created in 2005.
Some Village Board members agreed on Aug. 24 that is likely going to be easy to cover the $84,000 for the two grants and any other lingering debt by 2025, due to continued anticipated construction in Savannah Parks.
Village Board members estimated on Aug. 24 that about 20 home lots remain to be built on in Savannah Parks, that lie within TIF District #3. Not all homes in the neighborhood are in the TIF district.
Tebon and Frutiger countered, however, that based on recent analysis from Ehlers public financial advisors of Waukesha, paying off TIF District’s debts will require that 2-3 new homes are constructed in the Savannah Parks neighborhood every year through 2025.
While that may be doable, they said they are not in favor of piling on more financial burden in TIF District #3, especially since the Village Board originally said it would only give out $500,000 in grants to downtown businsses.
Now, Tebon said, “you’re proposing that we throw that $500,000 (limit) to the wayside.”
Tebon further said “the prudent thing is to close out the district (in 2025) as we have been intending to do.”
Village Attorney Jared Smith said on Aug. 24 that if there are lingering debts in TIF District #3 in 2025, that the village would have to tap into it general budget to settle those.
Tebon and Frutiger said the village has a fiscal responsibility to be conservative in its expectations for the Savannah Parks neighborhood’s remaining build-out.
Tebon also pointed to a recent report from Ehlers that showed TIF # 3 lost value in 2019, which he said is a concern. That is expected to rebound in 2020, Ehlers has said, but Tebon said it’s another reason to proceed conservatively.
Frutiger said he is committed to not leaving TIF District #3 debt for future village boards to have to deal with.
Kositzke said, however, “there is a lot of evidence out there that we are not going to have any problem,” covering the two additional grants and any other debt in TIF District #3 through 2025.
Kositzke called the Deerfield Tire and Auto plans “the best-looking I’ve seen. It absolutely does what we want TIF to do, as far as providing jobs and services for the downtown.“
“We have an opportunity here, a couple of projects that would be really good for this village,” Kositzke said.
“I believe we can afford these two projects,” Evensen agreed, adding that “it’s well worth the effort.”
Evensen also said rising property values in the Main Street area, based on recent property upgrades tied to grants, should help build up TIF District #3’s overall value.
Chamber member Stephanie Schwartz, owner of Truckstar Collision Center, is in the midst of an expansion project partially funded by the creation of a new village TIF District #6, and is benefitting from the reconstruction of West Nelson Street in front of its property that is being funded through TIF District #3. She recalled that the Village Board proceeded with helping to fund Truckstar’s improvements despite initial misgivings driven by conservative fiscal analysis by Ehlers.
“Without the creative thinking and the creative us of the tools available,” including TIF, and efforts to look beyond Ehler’s “narrow point of view,” Schwartz said her project “would not have happened.”
Schwartz characterized Ehlers’ recent report as shortsighted on the tax revenue-generating potential for the Savannah Parks neighborhood.
“There will be additional increment generated for each house built,” through TIF District #’3 sunset, she predicted.
Schwartz further argued that not extending TIF District #3’s sunset date by a year or two “seems like a missed opportunity.”
Longtime local Realtor David Dinkel, also speaking for the Chamber, agreed that he’s not sure Ehlers’ conservative fiscal analysis accurately captures the reality of a TIF District in Deerfield.
“We think their advice is probably true for a larger Madison-sized community but it is not necessarily true for Deerfield’s TIF District #3,” Dinkel said.
Frutiger took issue with those statements.
“I trust Ehlers numbers,” Frutiger responded. “They have always given us good numbers.”
Dinkel also said downtown improvements made with the help of TIF District #3 business improvement grants have resulted in “some really nice,” projects. “But we could do more,” he said.
Goldman said he could renovate the former antiques mall without a village grant, but the scope might be curtailed. “I can make it happen…but I would like to see the city step up to the plate, just like I stepped up to the plate to buy the property, Goldman said.
With a fully funded grant, he said he’s ready to move ahead. “I’m going to make this building look beautiful and I am going to find a great tenant for it,” Goldman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.