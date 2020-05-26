Thursday, May 28: Boutique sale
Little Joys Childrens Boutique in Cambridge is holding a live virtual sale on Facebook on May 28 at 6:30 p.m. THe sale will be held on the Little Joys Childrens Boutique Facebook page.Fri., May 29: Virtual Girls Night Out
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual Girls Night Out shopping event on May 29 from 5:30-9 p.m. on social media. The Chamber will be posting live interactive videos, giveaways and some form of live entertainment. This event is an opportunity to shop with local businesses twice a year. To participate, find the Virtual Spring Girls Night Out Facebook event page.
Sun., June 7: Artist networking group
There will be a virtual artist networking group meeting on Zoom on June 7 at 11 a.m. The group is meant to connect local artists and support their work.
Wed., June 10: Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at Deerfield High School on Wednesday, June 10 from 1-6 p.m. at 300 Simonson St. Visit redcrossblood.org to register.
Canning
A new canning group has emerged in Cambridge, connecting local gardeners and canners to talk about their processes of preserving food. To join, visit the Cambridge Canning Cooperative Facebook page.
Sing a story
Patty Hoggatt, the children and youth service librarian from the Cambridge Community Library, is posting “sing a story” videos and jokes from home. Sing-alongs and stories will be posted to the Facebook page of the Cambridge Community Library every week in May on Wednesday.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
