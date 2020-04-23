The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, in conjunction with its sister publications in APG Media of Southern Wisconsin, has announced a $1.5 million advertiser relief assistance program.
The relief fund is a matching grant to double a business' advertising and marketing budget. The program is valid for print advertising in any of the participating newspapers' regular editions, as well as on the newspapers' websites.
"The purpose of this fund is to help our local businesses through a very tough time during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Robb Grindstaff, general manager of APG of Southern Wisconsin.
"Many of our businesses are closed, some are operating on curtailed services and limited hours, and many are struggling to survive," he continued. "These businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, as well as our valued partners that keep community journalism alive. We want to extend that partnership in an unprecedented way during unprecedented times."
The program got under way April 1 and runs through Sept. 30.
"We want to help everyone get through the next few weeks, but we know the recovery will go much longer," Grindstaff said. "This isn't a short-term program, but, rather, a way to build for the long-term health of our local businesses. They've been there for us throughout the decades, and we want to be there for them in these difficult times."
For details, local businesses should contact Lane Liebergen, the multimedia account executive at the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, at (920) 297-2064, or email advertising director Missy Feiler at mfeiler@hngnews.com.
In addition to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, participating APG newspapers and websites include: the Watertown Daily Times, Lake Mills Leader, Daily Jefferson County Union, Waterloo & Marshall Courier, Milton Courier, Sun Prairie Star, Herald-Independent (Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland), Waunakee Tribune, DeForest Times-Tribune, and Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press.
