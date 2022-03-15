With no festival, how best to support Deerfield's volunteer fire department?

For more than a century, fireman’s festivals have been a staple of small-town Wisconsin summers.
They were largely canceled across the state in 2020 and 2021, but many are popping back up in 2022, including in nearby Cottage Grove.
The Deerfield community was saddened, however, to recently hear that it’s Fireman’s Festival, put on annually for more than a century, won’t happen this year and might be done forever.
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department was vague in its announcement, saying it was putting the festival on hold indefinitely, without offering any more information about what led to the decision.
We can guess the reasons.
Deerfield is a small town and it’s been pretty common knowledge for years that a few volunteers – not nearly the number required – were putting extraordinary time and effort into organizing the weekend-long event.
A lack of people willing to give of their time to flip hamburgers, run the beer tent or be the liaison to the traveling carnival hasn’t just been a problem in Deerfield; it’s become a common cry as communities of all sizes struggle to keep legacy events like fireman’s festivals going amid modern headwinds.
It’s also pretty common knowledge in Deerfield that the Fireman’s Festival hasn’t in recent years been the successful fundraiser it once was. It’s been understood locally for a while that if the festival’s financial picture didn’t improve, the fire department might walk away from it.
And so, aware that there were financial and operational challenges, we aren’t surprised that department members voted to halt the festival, possibly for good.
How to go forward?
Perhaps what’s best now for the community to do, beyond mourning the loss, is to appreciate what still is.
Let’s not overlook that Deerfield still has an all-volunteer fire department whose members help keep local taxes down by responding to emergencies for very little personal compensation.
Deerfield volunteer firefighters continue to serve for pittance pay, despite ever-expanding requirements imposed upon them for training and certification.
They maintain the trucks and other equipment used in their local response and in their regional mutual aid response to other communities. And they keep the fire department tied to other area communities through chiefs’ association meetings and joint professional training and networking.
Perhaps racing away from home or work to respond to emergencies at any hour of the day, and keeping trucks, equipment and themselves ready to do that, is all we should reasonably require of our local firefighters. Perhaps, that’s enough.
Expecting them to also continue organizing an annual festival, when the revenue that once made it worth their time and effort is no longer materializing, is perhaps too much to ask.
Going forward, the fire department needs to hear that the community still supports it and is willing to keep contributing financially, in different ways as asked.
The fire department, for its part, needs to communicate how the community can best help it stay afloat financially.
If there will no longer be festival beer to purchase, no festival pie, no roasted chicken and no raffle tickets sold out of the octagon building the first weekend in June of every year, then what? What can the community do to help financially support the department so volunteers can keep serving, and so the department is not forced to hire full–time staff?
In the meantime, we’ll appreciate our festival memories, say ‘thank you’ to fire department members for sticking with it for so many years and await what’s next.