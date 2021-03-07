CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Sunday

9:00 a.m. Worship no communion

9:40 a.m. Sunday School

Monday

5:30 p.m. Property Committee

6 p.m Church Council

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Wednesday

11 a.m. Cambridge clergy

6 p.m. Confirmation Class

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Thursday

6:30-7:30 p.m. First Communion Class

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

Monday

7 p.m. Lent Bible Study on Zoom

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab

Wednesday

7 p.m. Lent Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 986)

Thursday

6:30-7:30 p.m. First Communion Class

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship & Communion, live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. Bible study

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Friday

6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

8:45 a.m. Zoom middle school class

10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

www.deerfieldlutheran.org

Lenten Virtual Devotional Groups

Deerfield Lutheran is participating in a variety of virtual Lenten Devotional Groups that meet weeknights. Reach out to the church office for a schedule and access information.

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

12-8 p.m. Lenten Prayer Stations in the Sanctuary. Advanced registration and Covid-19 precautions required.

6 p.m. 8th grade Confirmation

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Thursday

1 p.m. Book Study at the Education Center

Sunday

9 a.m. 30-minute Meditative Service in the sanctuary

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

12-1 p.m. Drive-thru Soup and Communion

5-6 p.m. Drive-thru Soup and Communion

Thursday

1 p.m. Lent Book Study at the Education Center

Online

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded 9 a.m. Sunday worship and Lenten services can be found on the church’s Facebook page and website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

9:30 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Bible Study

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Fellowship Soup Supper

6:30 p.m. Bible Study

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

