The Cambridge boys basketball team fell in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal to Palmyra-Eagle to end its season with a 10-14 overall record, while the Blue Jays will also be looking to build off of a 3-7 finish in the Capitol South Conference standings heading into 2020-21.
Mike Jeffery is 16-32 in two seasons after coming over from the Cambridge girls program. He has one returning all-conference player, senior 5-foot-10 guard Jack Nikolay who received first-team All-Capitol South accolades after averaging 16.4 points 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Blue Jays. The standout cross country runner also knocked down 46 3-pointers on .357 shooting.
Junior guard Trey Colts (5-8) was Cambridge’s fourth-leading scorer last year at 6.8 points per game.
The program must try to replace Drew Jeffery, the head coach’s son, who was the only other Cambridge player besides Nikolay to make the Capitol South team last season (honorable mention). Jeffery graduated and the Blue Jays will have to figure out a way to replace his 9.5 points per game, as well as his sharpshooting (71 3-pointers on the season).
Nikolay will certainly spearhead the offense, but will have to pick up his production or others will have to step up offensively to help replace the 16.5 points the Blue Jays lost from their second and third scorers from last season. If Nikolay and Colts both make strides, the Blue Jays will have a nice 1-2 punch in the backcourt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.