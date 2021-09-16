COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Zachary Huffman won the boys race in 16 minutes, 37 seconds and sophomore Martin Kimmel finished four seconds behind him for runner-up honors, as Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys cross country team placed third at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Juniors Kalob Kimmel (tenth, 17:47) and Kaleb Regoli (49th, 19:57) and senior Carter Brown (50th, 20:12) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s 112 point total.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls scored 122 points and finished sixth. Freshman McKenna Michel (tenth, 20:54), junior Gillian Thompson (12th, 21:16), sophomore Ella Arenz (25th, 22:23), sophomore Kylee Lonigro (36th, 23:09) and freshman Brianna Ament (50th, 24:44) contributed to the team score.
Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 50, Westby 94, Deerfield/Cambridge 112, Wisconsin Dells 148, Pardeeville 151, East Troy 154, Darlington 164, Dodgeland 172, Whitewater 172, Marshall 209, Lake Mills 248, Waterloo 365
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 42, Darlington 91, Wisconsin Dells 94, Dodgeland 94, Westby 105, Deerfield/Cambridge 122, Lake Mills 185, Whitewater 202, Marshall 262, Waterloo 281