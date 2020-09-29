Deerfield school district residents are being asked on the Nov. 3 ballot to vote on an annual schools operating referendum.
The Deerfield School Board in August set a five-year operating referendum on Nov. 3. It would allow the district to exceed its state revenue limit by $500,000 per year.
Deerfield closed out its most recent operating referendum on June 30. It had been in effect since 2016.
The school district also had a five-year operating referendum that began in 2008, and a four-year operating referendum starting in 2013.
Since 2008, all of the referendums have allowed the district to exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 per year, for the length of the referendum.
Even with a successful $500,000-per-year referendum in November, business manager Doreen Treuden said she doesn’t see the school district’s portion of the tax rate rising above $11 per $100,000 of property value for 2020-21.
Deerfield is advancing with a five-year referendum, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said, so it can be renewed four years from now in 2024, a year before it runs out. Jensen said administrators want to avoid a shortfall like this year and want to tie referendums to presidential election years to increase voter turnout.
Jensen said the district set the referendum to supplement revenue from the last referendum, and to offset economic challenges due to COVID-19.
School districts across the state are facing increased expenses due to the pandemic, and potentially facing decreased state funding, Jensen said. Jensen said some of these expenses include higher costs for transportation, curriculum, cleaning, class size and technology.
Budget impact
Deerfield finished the 2019 fiscal year with a surplus of about $612,000, Doreen Treuden said on July 27. That’s because its expenses decreased in its last quarter after schools closed in March.
However, Treuden said it has faced uncertainty in the 2020-21 school year, as the coronavirus continues. Unexpected expenses could continue to arise, and school districts statewide are anticipating a loss of state aid due to a state budget deficit, Treuden and Jensen said.
Administrators asked local residents in a survey this summer whether they would support an operational referendum, either for $400,000 per year or $500,000 per year. The survey was run by research firm School Perceptions of Slinger, Wisconsin.
The district saw strong support for both options on the survey, with a more favorable response for $500,000 per year.
Without a new operating referendum, Treuden has said, the district expects a $291,000 budget shortfall in the 2020-2021 school year. Treuden said that amount is based off an estimated 1.36 percent increase in expenditures in 2021.
