 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL

Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland honorable mention on all-state team, Emma Nottestad conference player of the year, Kate Downing, Audrianne Kieler, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt earn conference honors

  • Updated
Emma Nottestad
Buy Now

Senior pitcher Emma Nottestad throws a pitch against Wisconsin Heights. Nottestad was named “Pitcher of the Year” in the Capitol-South.

Sophomore infielder Saveea Freeland led the Cambridge softball team in off-season awards with six Blue Jays earning all-conference honors.

Freeland earned honorable mention on the All-State team, a first team selection on the All-District team and was first team on the Capitol-South All-Conference team. Freeland batted .448 in conference play, hitting five triples, recording six doubles and stealing 17 bases.

Saveea Freeland
Buy Now

Sophomore Saveea Freeland makes a throw to first base. Freeland earned honorable mention on the All-State team, along with first team All-District and All-Conference.

“She was our best hitter overall, not just in conference. In those championship games we were playing in the playoffs, she came up with some big hits and had some unbelievable defense,” said Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland.

Senior pitcher Emma Nottestad earned Capitol-South “Pitcher of the Year” honors, along with a first team all-conference selection. Nottestad was an honorable mention on the All-District team, going 13-6 in 126 innings with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 94 batters. At the plate, Nottestad hit two home runs on a .315 batting average on the season.

“She was our team MVP on the year, mainly because she kept us in every game. She kept every game close where we always had a chance,” said Freeland.

Kate Downing
Buy Now

Senior Kate Downing catches a throw at first base. Downing earned first team all-conference honors. 

Senior infielder Kate Downing earned a first team all-conference selection. Downing hit .385 with five doubles and drove in 11 RBIs for the year.

“She came up with some clutch hits and defensively, the best first baseman I’ve ever had. She saved so many errors and tough balls with the way she plays first base,” said Freeland.

Senior infielder Audrianne Kieler finished on the second team, batting .310 on the season.

Audrianne Kieler
Buy Now

Senior Audrianne Kieler attempts to score a run against Waterloo. Kieler took second team all-conference. 

“Double A is a senior, all-conference last year and does a nice job for us at third base,” said Freeland.

Junior catcher Kayla Roidt took second team all-conference honors. Roidt batted .468 in conference and finished the year with 14 RBIs.

Kayla Roidt
Buy Now

Junior catcher Kayla Roidt tags out a runner at home. Roidt took second team all-conference. 

“I consider catcher the second-most important position on the field because if you don’t have a catcher that can block, receive and stop things from getting away, your life can be miserable as a coach. She’s done such a good job at catcher,” said Freeland.

Junior outfielder Hannah Larson batted .550 in conference play, belting two homers and hitting two triples.

Hannah Larson
Buy Now

Junior Hannah Larson legs out a triple against Wisconsin Heights. Larson took second team all-conference. 

“In conference, she just ate up Belleville and Wisconsin Heights. She had two home runs and two triples, just against those two teams,” said Freeland.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK