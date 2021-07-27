Separate Cambridge fire and EMS buildings proposed

A member of a committee charged with rethinking plans to expand the Cambridge and EMS station has proposed that the fire and EMS departments each have their own building.
Ted Vratny, a member of the Oakland Town Board, told the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee on July 22 that the best option might be to construct a free-standing new EMS building on the existing station property on West Main Street, and to later expand and remodel the existing station just for fire department use.
In the space between the new EMS station and what would under Vratny’s proposal become exclusively a fire station, that now is the approach to the EMS ambulance bays, an addition could be built in the future that would connect the two, Vratny suggested in a written proposal he handed out and related comments.
He said his phased approach would address immediate concerns for the safety of EMS staff, who are currently housed when not out on calls or working at the station in an apartment across West Main Street due to the lack of sleeping rooms at the station. When a call comes in they must cross West Main Street, also U.S. Highway 12, often in the middle of the night.
Vratny called that “a significant safety issue.”
“It is not hard to envision an incident where a paramedic, running across Highway 12, slips on wet or icy pavement and before they can move are struck by a vehicle and are seriously injured or killed,” Vratny wrote.
Firefighters, meanwhile, have identified safety issues in the existing station that include lack of space that forces them to store turnout gear in the apparatus bay, too close to trucks.
Vratny said, based on a rough calculation, he believes a free-standing 4,450-square-foot EMS station with two ambulance bays and attached offices and living quarters, with four sleeping rooms with bathrooms, could be constructed for about $1.1 million. That wouldn’t include finishing and equipping the new building, he said.
It would “face the driveway that comes in from Main Street and the ambulance bays would exit out onto this driveway,” Vratny wrote.
Constructing a separate EMS facility would allow existing EMS space in the existing station to “be repurposed for the fire department’s use or deleted from the plans,” Vratny said.
He proposed that next step be adding 5 apparatus bays to the existing fire station, at a total cost of about $1.75 million.
And finally, in a third phase, Vratny proposed remodeling the existing fire station, in a “cost effective” way.
He said he would expect the final pricetag to come in far less than a $6.5 million proposal that was shot down by voters in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and the town of Christiana in April. It would have roughly tripled the footprint of the existing fire and EMS station on West Main Street, up from about 9,800 to about 26,00 square feet, spreading over the existing station property and over the site of an adjacent Pizza Pit restaurant. The $6.5 million proposal was approved on April 6 by voters in referendums in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale.
Some local residents who voted no in referendums cited, among other cost concerns, the inclusion of eight sleeping rooms in the proposed $6.5 million expanded station, each with their own private bathroom.
The Building Review Committee was subsequently created to review the proposal and to bring back a revised plan that local taxpayers might find more palatable.
“I think this would move us along. It really has some benefit and would solve some safety issues,” Vratny said. “I just felt like we needed to get something underway, as a starting point.”
Cambridge Village Board member Ted Kumbier, also a member of the Building Review Committee, reminded Vratny that the existing station would still have to be remodeled for the fire departments use, with associated costs.
The committee didn’t take any action on Vratny’s proposal, saying they would like time to digest it and to return for more discussion at their next meeting, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the fire and EMS station.
Sleeping rooms
After hearing Vratny’s proposal, the committee went on to continue with a review of a 2020 space needs study of the existing station, prepared by Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna.
The committee voted 8-2 to recommend to the fire and EMS commission that two sleeping room in the expanded station share a bathroom with a shower. That would reduce to 4, rather than 8, the number of bathrooms attached to sleeping rooms. Kumbier and EMS Director Bob Salov voted no.
The committee also split, 6-4, to retain a large conference room in the plans for an expanded station. Vratny and committee members Sheila Palinkas, Jim Lowrey and Tom Brown voted no.